Newswise — PHILADELPHIA (July 17, 2023) – Penn Nursing’s new Master of Professional Nursing (MPN) degree offers students with a bachelor’s degree in another field an exciting alternative path to a career in nursing. This entry-level nursing program, offered at the graduate level, prepares students to deliver a full array of health care services to meet the demands of patients and families with increasingly complex health needs.

The MPN program leverages the experience and education that candidates bring to this fast-paced, 15-month, full-time program. The four-semester plan of study builds robust skills in population health, health equity, interprofessional collaboration, care transitions, and systems thinking. Rich academic partnerships with clinical sites throughout the region assures the clinical foundation for nurses to play leading roles in meeting the nation’s need for high quality and accessible care across settings and populations.

“Patients and families seek health care in many and often unconnected settings, and the MPN program provides nurses with enhanced leadership skills to facilitate and deliver the highest quality of patient/family centered care,” said Penn Nursing Dean Antonia Villarruel. “The MPN program provides a solid base for a full array of roles in health systems and community settings.”

“Penn Nursing’s MPN program envisions highly motivated and skilled nurses ready to translate evidence into practice and to care for diverse patient populations with complex care needs across settings, from neighborhoods and community health centers to quaternary healthcare delivery systems,” Julie Sochalski, PhD, Associate Dean for Academic Programs.

Join us to learn more about our new program, including the MPN/MSN option, through a series of information sessions. The MPN program is for applicants who have a bachelor's degree in a non-nursing field looking to attain an RN license and the option to pursue advanced education as a Nurse Practitioner or Nurse Midwife.

