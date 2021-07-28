Newswise — New York, NY (July 28, 2021) — The Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel (PSON) has been awarded more than $1.8 million over four years from the Health Resources & Services Administration (HRSA) to build on the school’s efforts in recruiting a diverse group of students and further creating an equitable environment. The grant is made possible through the Nursing Workforce Diversity Program, which helps to recruit, support, retain, and graduate nursing students from disadvantaged backgrounds including racial and ethnic minorities underrepresented in nursing.

This HRSA grant extends and builds on PSON’s previous successful program, Workforce Inclusion in Nursing (WIN), introduced in 2017. WIN scholarships are available to students in the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program (ABSN) along with a monthly stipend. Academic and social support programs also underwritten by the grant are available to all students. The ABSN program is open only to students with a prior bachelor’s degree. It’s a rigorous 15-month program that leaves little time to work while in school. WIN scholars will enjoy significantly reduced financial worries and loan debt.

“Our receipt of this competitive funding further acknowledges and sustains our overall commitment to diversity in an inclusive and equitable environment,” said Todd F. Ambrosia, DNP, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, FNAP, Dean of the Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

The WIN program is a comprehensive strategy of financial support and services to improve student outcomes and includes:

Recruiting and supporting a diverse faculty

Utilizing a holistic review admissions process

Providing scholarships underwriting more than 70 percent of tuition along with monthly stipends

Offering group and individual academic and social support programs both remotely and onsite; these include tutoring, a Writing Center, and career development

Mentoring by clinical nurses within the Mount Sinai Health System

Extending opportunities for employment at Mount Sinai to nursing graduates, both pre-and-post licensure.

The WIN program helps respond to PSON’s larger goal, which is to contribute to the development of a highly skilled, adept, and agile professional nursing workforce that reflects, and is prepared to serve, our region—and our nation’s—diverse communities in order to decrease health disparities and increase health equity.

About Phillips School of Nursing

Founded in 1904, the Phillips School of Nursing at Mount Sinai Beth Israel (PSON) is a hospital-based nursing education program. The curriculum has been continually updated to reflect changes in the delivery of healthcare. PSON offers the Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing Program (ABSN), and a continuation program for nurses, the RN-BSN Program, both delivered in a blended format to provide adult learners with the flexibility they need to succeed. PSON is the nursing school for the MSHS, which includes eight hospital campuses, and has more than 5,000 faculty and nearly 2,000 students, residents and fellows. In January 2021, PSON relocated to East 126th Street in Manhattan. This move to the East Harlem neighborhood brings the school closer to Mount Sinai Hospital and the Icahn School of Medicine. PSON is accredited by the New York State Board of Regent and the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education. The school has twice been designated a Center of Excellence by the National League for Nursing (2014 to 2023). Visit PSON at pson.edu for more information and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.