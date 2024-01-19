Newswise — Property Management of Chulalongkorn University (PMCU) unveiled BLOCK 28X, a new space in Samyan for young entrepreneurs. The building, with its “BOLD FORM & BOLD COLOR” design and a focus on simplicity, caters to the modern professional space needs, including offices, studios, and workshops. This 4,550 sq.m. building offers 24-hour access and an unparalleled location in Suan Luang – Samyan, right on Bantadthong Street.

The project is divided into 4 floors:

Floor 1: Retail space, including restaurants, shops, and services

Floors 2-4: Office space with flexing working hours for creative startups, including studios and workshops

BLOCK 28X comes with full-option facilities, surrounded by wellness and recreational space, such as CU Centenary Park, malls, a fresh market, and a university, and conveniently accessible with BTS, MRT, Si Rat Expressway, and public buses. The area is part of the CU Smart Mobility system that provides connectivity within the area through CU POP BUS, Anywheel bikes, Beam scooters, GCOO, EV Tuk Tuk (Muvmi), and plenty of parking lots.

For information on space rental, please contact 09-1545-3751-2, 09-4886-3942.