BYLINE: Psychologist shares how to set boundaries during the holidays.

Kenleigh McMinn, PhD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, shares how you can create boundaries during the holidays.

What your viewers will learn:

  • Plan ahead for difficult conversations.
  • Set expectations for your time and gifts.
  • Reserve time for yourself when with your family.
  • Be understanding of family members and their time.

