BYLINE: Psychologist shares how to set boundaries during the holidays.
Kenleigh McMinn, PhD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, shares how you can create boundaries during the holidays.
What your viewers will learn:
- Plan ahead for difficult conversations.
- Set expectations for your time and gifts.
- Reserve time for yourself when with your family.
- Be understanding of family members and their time.
