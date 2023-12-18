Newswise — WASHINGTON -- Making social media safer for kids, using games to promote prosocial behavior and reduce violence and managing ethical issues surrounding artificial intelligence are some of the topics to be presented in a new programming track developed by the American Psychological Association for CES 2024.

Working with the Consumer Technology Association®, APA will launch PsyTech at CES, a look at how psychological science intersects with and influences technology at CTA’s annual Consumer Electronics Show, Jan. 9-12, 2024, in Las Vegas.

As the science of human behavior, psychology plays a significant role in advancing technology. Psychological researchers are engaged across all aspects of technology innovation and advancement, including human-computer interaction and user experience, the application of learning science to education technology products and studies of the effectiveness of digital products focused on behavior change. PsyTech sessions will showcase examples of the contributions of ethical and equitable psychological research to product development, consumer acceptance and innovation.

“As the study of human behavior, the field of psychology is uniquely situated to provide research-backed answers to the biggest questions we face about how humans and technology -- including artificial intelligence, digital interventions and more – can most effectively interact,” said APA CEO Arthur C. Evans Jr., PhD. “APA’s programming at CES emphasizes the importance of psychology in the development of new and existing digital technologies for human health and well-being.”

Evans will participate in a discussion of cutting-edge technologies that are transforming the way we approach behavior change for health improvement on Jan. 11 at 9:25 a.m. PST.

All PsyTech sessions will take place Tuesday, Jan. 9. Highlights include:

Harnessing the Power of AI Ethically (9 a.m. PST) This panel will dive into the ethics of artificial intelligence and provide examples of how industry leaders can use what is known about human behavior to address ethical issues and help realize the power of AI to benefit human health and well-being. Lindsay Childress Beatty, PhD, chief of ethics, American Psychological Association (moderator) David Luxton, PhD, affiliate professor, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, University of Washington School of Medicine Rhoda Au, PhD, professor, Boston University School of Medicine and School of Public Health Nathanael Fast, PhD, associate professor, University of Southern California



Social Media's Impact on Kids: What’s Next for Tech? (11 a.m. PST) This session will explore a science-based roadmap that industry leaders can use to enhance the positive effects of social media and keep kids safe. Mitch Prinstein, PhD, chief of science, American Psychological Association (moderator) Megan Jones Bell, PhD, clinical director, consumer and mental health, Google Ravi Iyer, PhD, managing director, Psychology of Technology Institute, Neeley Center, University of Southern California



Making Digital Interventions Accessible and Affordable (1 p.m. PST) This session will examine how experts on the cutting edge of behavioral health treatments are teaming up with the technology industry to bring evidence-based digital treatments into the mainstream, changing how technology and health care work together. Vaile Wright, PhD, senior director of health care innovation, American Psychological Association (moderator) Jenna Carl, PhD, chief medical officer, Big Health Sabine Wilhelm, PhD, director, Center for Digital Mental Health, Massachusetts General Hospital



Your Brain Gaming for Good (3 p.m. PST) This session will look at the latest findings on games associated with enhancements to human performance and bring together leaders developing games that promote positive behaviors and prevent violence. Derek Snyder, PhD, senior director for science strategic partnerships (moderator) Susan Rivers, PhD, executive director, iThrive Games Mitu Khandaker, PhD, chief executive officer, Glow Up Games

A full list of APA sessions can be found online. Video of sessions will be available online a few weeks after the show.

APA is also a co-sponsor of the Digital Health Mixer at CES, where attendees and media can talk with digital health leaders, Jan. 11 at 5 p.m. PST.

Reporters wishing to arrange interviews with APA leadership or the many experts presenting on the PsyTech tracks, either remotely or onsite, can contact the APA Office of Public Affairs at [email protected] or visit the APA booth at CES, Booth #8525h, North Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center.

