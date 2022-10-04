Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., October 4, 2022 — The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) announced today the studies that will be highlighted in the 2022 ASTRO Annual Meeting press program. Researchers will discuss their findings in two news briefings to be held October 24 and 25 in room 225D of the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio and via live webcast. Reporters can register to attend the briefings and the meeting in-person or virtually at www.astro.org/annualmeetingpress.

The news briefing schedule is as follows:

Monday, October 24, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Central time

"NRG/RTOG 1112: Randomized phase III study of sorafenib vs. stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) followed by sorafenib in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)," presented by Laura A. Dawson, MD, FASTRO, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre (Abstract LBA 01)

"Conventional vs hypofractionated radiotherapy for high-risk prostate cancer: 7-year outcomes of the randomized, non-inferiority, phase 3 PCS5 trial," presented by Tamim M. Niazi, MD, McGill University (Abstract 4)

"FAST-01: Results of the first-in-human study of proton FLASH radiotherapy," presented by Emily C. Daugherty, MD, University of Cincinnati (Abstract 6)

"Examining the impact of direct patient care for medical physicists: A randomized prospective phase III trial," presented by Todd F. Atwood, PhD, University of California, San Diego (Abstract 7)

"Association of prostate-specific antigen screening rates and subsequent metastatic prostate cancer incidence in a national healthcare system," presented by Alex K. Bryant, MD, University of Michigan (Abstract 298)

Moderator: Jeff M. Michalski, MD, MBA, FASTRO, Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis; ASTRO President-elect

Tuesday, October 25, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Central time

"Prophylactic radiation therapy versus standard-of-care for patients with high-risk, asymptomatic bone metastases: A multicenter, randomized phase II trial," presented by Erin F. Gillespie, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (Abstract LBA 04)

"Addition of metastasis-directed therapy to intermittent hormone therapy for oligometastatic prostate cancer (EXTEND): A multicenter, randomized phase II trial," presented by Chad Tang, MD, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (Abstract LBA 05)

"NRG/RTOG 1005: A phase III trial of hypofractionated whole breast irradiation with concurrent boost versus conventional whole breast irradiation plus sequential boost following lumpectomy for high risk early-stage breast cancer," presented by Frank A. Vicini, MD, FASTRO, GenesisCare (Abstract 1)

"Machine learning-based prediction of hospitalization using daily step counts for patients undergoing chemoradiation," presented by Julian Hong, MD, University of California, San Francisco (Abstract 132)

"Evaluation of disparity in physician assessment of sexual dysfunction in women versus men receiving brachytherapy for genitourinary cancers," presented by Jamie Takayesu, MD, University of Michigan (Abstract 2306)

Moderator: Iris C. Gibbs, MD, FASTRO, Stanford Medicine; ASTRO Health Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (HEDI) Council Chair

ASTRO’s 64th Annual Meeting, the leading scientific meeting in radiation oncology, will be held October 23-26, 2022, at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio. Anchored by the theme, “AI & EI: Caring for the Patient in a Wireless World,” the meeting will feature more than 1,700 abstract presentations and clinical trial reports; special sessions including roundups of cancer breakthroughs from the past year; educational sessions focused on diversity, equity and inclusion and storytelling sessions with special topics such as patient safety, rural health care and virtual education; and more than 170 exhibitors showcasing state-of-the-art technologies for cancer care.

