Newswise — ARLINGTON, Va., September 13, 2023 — The American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) announced today the 10 studies to be highlighted in the 2023 ASTRO Annual Meeting press program.

Researchers will discuss their findings in news briefings held October 2 and 3 at the San Diego Convention Center and via live webcast. Reporters can register to attend the briefings and join the Annual Meeting virtually or in person at www.astro.org/annualmeetingpress.

The news briefing schedule is as follows:

Monday, October 2, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pacific time (2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Eastern)

LBA 02: “Randomized controlled trial of hypofractionated vs. normo-fractionated accelerated radiation therapy with or without cisplatin for locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HYPNO),” presented by Søren Bentzen, PhD, DMSc, FASTRO, University of Maryland School of Medicine

LBA 05: “Patient-reported and toxicity results from the FABREC study: A multicenter randomized trial of hypofractionated vs. conventionally fractionated postmastectomy radiation therapy after implant-based reconstruction,” presented by Rinaa Punglia, MD, MPH, Dana-Farber Brigham Cancer Center

Abstract 4: “Association between regular vaginal dilation and/or sexual activity and long-term vaginal morbidity in cervical cancer survivors,” presented by Kathrin Kirchheiner, PhD, Medical University of Vienna

Abstract 105: “Clinical validation of HPV ctDNA for early detection of residual disease following chemoradiation in cervical cancer,” presented by Kathy Han, MD, Princess Margaret Cancer Center

Abstract 122: “A precision medicine navigator can mitigate inequities associated with utilization of genomic tests in Black men with prostate cancer,” presented by Alexander Allen, MD, University of Maryland Medical Center

Moderator: Howard M. Sandler, MD, FASTRO, ASTRO President-elect

Tuesday, October 3, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Pacific time (12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Eastern)

LBA 03: “5-year outcomes from PACE B: An international phase III randomized controlled trial comparing stereotactic body radiotherapy (SBRT) vs. conventionally fractionated or moderately hypofractionated external beam radiotherapy for localized prostate cancer,” presented by Nicholas van As, MD, The Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust

LBA 14: “Diagnostic CT-enabled radiation therapy (DART): Results of a randomized trial for palliative radiation therapy,” presented by Melissa O'Neil, MRT(T), MSc, London Regional Cancer Program

Abstract 1: “High dose hyperfractionated thoracic radiotherapy vs. standard dose for limited stage small-cell lung cancer: A multicenter, open-label randomized, phase 3 trial,” presented by Jiayi Yu, PhD, Peking University Cancer Hospital & Institute

Abstract 5: “TROG 15.03/ANZUP international multicenter phase II trial of focal ablative stereotactic radiotherapy for cancers of the kidney (FASTRACK II),” presented by Shankar Siva, PhD, Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre

Abstract 149: “Circulating tumor DNA for early risk stratiﬁcation of oligometastatic lung cancer,” presented by Aadel Chaudhuri, MD, PhD, Washington University in St. Louis

Moderator: Neha Vapiwala, MD, FASTRO, ASTRO Secretary/Treasurer

ASTRO’s 65th Annual Meeting, the leading scientific meeting in radiation oncology, will be held October 1-4, 2023, at the San Diego Convention Center. Anchored by the theme, “Pay it Forward: Partnering with Our Patients,” the meeting will feature more than 2,000 abstract presentations and clinical trial reports; a special poster session spotlighting in-progress clinical trials; storytelling and educational sessions on topics such as equity in patient care, patient safety, radiopharmaceutical therapy and mentorship; keynote addresses from Anupam Jena, MD, PhD, host of the Freakonomics, M.D. podcast, and Arif Kamal, MD, MBA, MHS, Chief Patient Officer for the American Cancer Society; and more than 200 exhibitors showcasing state-of-the-art technologies for cancer care in the ASTRO Exhibit Hall.

Media resources and registration are available in our press kit, and ASTRO's media relations team is available at [email protected] or 703-286-1600 to answer questions related to the press program. General information about the meeting is available on the ASTRO Annual Meeting website.

