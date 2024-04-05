Newswise — DALLAS (SMU) – Scientists at SMU will use several types of sensors to measure changes in the atmosphere caused by the total solar eclipse in Dallas on Monday, April 8. The experiments will run regardless of cloud cover or rain.



During a solar eclipse, the Earth's surface and the lower part of the atmosphere quickly cool when the moon covers the sun. Researchers in SMU’s Huffington Department of Earth Sciences want to understand how much and how quickly the temperature changes at different heights above the ground and how the atmosphere behaves before, during, and after the event.



They will study the impact of these changes on sound waves – information that can be used to detect earthquakes, blasts and nuclear testing around the world.



Researchers will use several pieces of equipment, including thermometers, infrasound sensors, and a controlled-source subwoofer.



