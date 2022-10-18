Newswise — The San Joaquin Expanding Your Horizons (SJEYH) Conference has extended the deadline to register to Wednesday, Oct. 26. This is the first time since 2019 that SJEYH will be held in person and organizers are hoping to reach pre-pandemic registration numbers. This year marks the 30-year anniversary of SJEYH, an annual conference geared toward young women in grades 6-12, designed to increase interest in and foster awareness of careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Register now to attend SJEYH on Sat., Nov. 5, at the University of the Pacific in Stockton from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check-in starts at 8:15 a.m.

The daylong agenda includes a surprise guest delivering an inspiring keynote presentation and three hands-on workshops, providing opportunities to meet and interact with positive role models who are actively engaged in STEM-related careers. This year’s theme is “STEM: It’s Like Magic but Real.”

Register online at http://www.sjeyh.org by Wednesday, Oct. 26. The $20 registration fee includes a T-shirt, lunch, giveaways and chances to win door prizes. Space is limited to the first 550 registrants. Questions regarding registration should be directed to [email protected].

Chaperones and volunteers for a variety of positions are still needed. For more information about the conference, to volunteer and to register online, go to http://www.sjeyh.org. Volunteers/chaperones will receive breakfast, lunch and a T-shirt. For specific questions, email [email protected].

Local organizations or businesses interested in donating or participating may contact the SJEYH by email at [email protected].

Under the umbrella of the Expanding Your Horizons Network, powered by Techbridge Girls, SJEYH conference is co-sponsored by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories/California and the University of the Pacific and coordinated by employee volunteers.

