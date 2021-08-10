Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) -- Mercy Medical Center has announced that Dwight D. Im, M.D., FACOG, Medical Director of The Neil B. Rosenshein, M.D., Institute for Gynecologic Care at Mercy, The Gynecologic Oncology Center at Mercy and The National Institute of Robotic Surgery at Mercy has been recognized by Castle Connolly Medical Ltd. as a "Top Doctor” for 2021.

This year marks the 8th time Dr. Im has been recognized as a “Top Doctor” by Castle Connolly, also earning the honor in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Castle Connolly’s established nomination survey, research, screening and selection process, under the direction of an MD, involves many hundreds of thousands of physicians as well as academic medical centers, specialty hospitals and regional and community hospitals all across the nation.

Careful screening of doctors’ educational and professional experience is essential before final selection is made among those physicians most highly regarded by their peers. Doctors do not and cannot pay to be selected and profiled as Castle Connolly Top Doctors.

Dwight D. Im, M.D., FACOG, is a renowned gynecologic surgeon and leader of Mercy's prestigious gynecology and robotic surgery programs who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of gynecologic cancers including ovarian, cervical and uterine cancers.

Dr. Im leads The National Institute of Robotic Surgery at Mercy, which offers surgical procedures performed by physician experts in multiple specialties and sub-specialties, including Urology, General Surgery, Surgical Oncology, Gynecology and Gynecologic Oncology. He is Medical Director of The Gynecologic Oncology Collaborative, a network of Gynecologic Oncology Centers throughout Maryland offering women access to top rated gynecologic care in a location that is convenient to them.

Dr. Im is among the most widely recognized gynecologic oncology robotic surgeons and was the first surgeon to be named a "Gynecologic Oncology EpiCenter Surgeon" for the da Vinci robot. In 2015, Dr. Im was one of eight doctors elevated to Mentor Status in Gynecology and Gynecologic Oncology. Dr. Im trains doctors from around the world in advanced, precision robotic surgery.

Regarding robotic surgery, Dr. Im is known for his “IMSWAY” approach:

“IMSWAY is a robotic surgical alternative to traditional open and laparoscopic surgical approaches for addressing all manner of serious gynecologic conditions, including but not exclusive to, retroperitoneal hysterectomy, the removal of large fibroids, removal of severe endometriosis, surgical treatment of ovarian remnant syndrome, and other maladies involving the uterus. IMSWAY involves these elements: entering the retroperitoneal space using the infundibulopelvic ligament; the medial leaf of the peritoneum; skeletonization of the ureter, water under the bridge, arriving at the origin of the uterine artery – IMSWA or IMSWAY,” Dr. Im explained.

