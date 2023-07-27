Newswise — Digital Science, a technology company serving stakeholders across the research ecosystem, is pleased to announce that the Research Corporation for Science Advancement (RCSA) has chosen Symplectic Grant Tracker from Digital Science’s suite of flagship products to advance its aims of providing catalytic funding for innovative scientific research and the development of academic scientists.

RCSA joins the 50+ foundations, charities and funders worldwide who manage their end-to-end grant lifecycle using Symplectic Grant Tracker. Designed from the outset to meet research funding needs, Grant Tracker includes features to assist applicants, reviewers, committees and funders and help them to work efficiently and effectively across the grants management lifecycle.

With a 111-year legacy of supporting innovative research in the physical sciences, RCSA provides funding via various awards and initiatives, including its two core programs: the Cottrell Scholar program and Scialog. The Cottrell Scholar program honors and helps to develop outstanding teacher-scholars, while Scialog seeks to accelerate the work of 21st-century transformational science through research, dialogue, and community.

“Grant Tracker’s flexible automations have improved the efficiency of our internal workflows and grantmaking processes,” said Meg Zimlich Martin, RCSA’s Director of Program & Award Administration. “Its search capabilities allow us to use our data effectively by quickly creating custom lists and reports, and its streamlined user experience helps our grantees and reviewers easily prepare proposals, submit reviews and provide progress reports on their work.”

“We are thrilled to see RCSA go live with Grant Tracker and look forward to collaborating with them further on their delivery of funding for scientific innovation and career development,” said Brian Armour, Solutions Consultant for Symplectic Grant Tracker.

About RCSA

Research Corporation for Science Advancement (RCSA) is a private foundation providing catalytic funding for innovative scientific research and the development of academic scientists. RCSA aids basic research in the physical sciences (astronomy, chemistry, physics, and related fields) at colleges and universities in the United States and Canada. It supports research independently proposed by faculty members and convenes conferences. RCSA is a strong supporter of improvements in science education.

About Digital Science

Digital Science is a technology company working to make research more efficient. We invest in, nurture and support innovative businesses and technologies that make all parts of the research process more open and effective. Our portfolio includes admired brands including Altmetric, Dimensions, Figshare, ReadCube, Symplectic, IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, Overleaf, Ripeta, Writefull, OntoChem, Scismic and metaphacts. We believe that together, we can help researchers make a difference. Visit www.digital-science.com and follow @digitalsci on Twitter or on LinkedIn.

About Symplectic Grant Tracker

Symplectic Grant Tracker delivers effective, impactful grants management for research funding organizations. With 15+ years of streamlining the management and administration of grant-making, we specialize in empowering mission-driven organizations to make strategic funding decisions.

Symplectic Grant Tracker underpins the pre and post award processes for 50+ funding agencies who collectively award more than $2 billion annually, including The Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), National Institute for Health Research (NIHR), and Versus Arthritis.