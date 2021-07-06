Newswise — NORTH BERGEN, NJ – Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center held its annual residency programs graduation last month at Waterside in North Bergen, NJ. A total of 45 residents completed the graduate medical education program at Palisades Medical Center.

Palisades Medical Center is home to a Graduate Medical Education Program with residencies in dermatology, family medicine, internal medicine, general surgery, gastroenterology, podiatry and traditional rotating internships. In addition to the awarding of diplomas for completion, two residents received awards for Outstanding Graduate of the Year and the Dr. Tracy Sin-Yee Tam Compassionate Doctor Award. “We are pleased to present to the community the graduating Class of 2021.

"They served the residents of Bergen and Hudson counties, as part of the team of compassionate providers who treated patients during the pandemic here at Palisades Medical Center,” said Anthony J. Passannante, Jr., MD, FACC, president and chief hospital executive, Palisades Medical Center. “The excellent care we provide is directly tied to the collaboration among faculty, medical staff, residents, fellows and nurses. Thank you for your contributions.”

“Congratulations to this next generation of physicians who trained during a historic time in the history of medicine and who continue the tradition of training dedicated physicians at Palisades Medical Center,” said Ihor Sawczuk, M.D., FACS, regional president, Northern Market, Hackensack Meridian Health, and assistant dean of clinical integration and professor of Urology at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN PALISADES MEDICAL CENTER Located on the Hudson River waterfront in North Bergen, Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center has met the changing health care needs of the community it has served since 1978. Today, Palisades Medical Center serves a population of more than 450,000 in Hudson and southern Bergen counties. Continually focused on providing quality, expert care in a safe environment, the not-for-profit medical center features a 228-bed hospital, and The Harborage, a 247-bed long term care and rehabilitation center. Palisades Medical Center is also home to a Graduate Medical Education Program with residencies in podiatry, dermatology, family medicine, internal medicine, general surgery, gastroenterology and traditional rotating internships. Palisades Medical Center has been ranked as one of the top hospitals of its size in New Jersey by Inside Jersey magazine and Castle Connolly Medical Ltd.