Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – June 23, 2021 – Hackensack Meridian Riverview Medical Center Foundation is pleased to announce the addition of Lee DeJulius and John J. Maggiacomo III to the Riverview Medical Center Foundation Board of Trustees.

“In a post-pandemic world, it is all the more evident that our local hospitals need a strong board of trustees to help hospitals navigate the complexities of health care,” says Todd Shellenberger, executive director, Riverview Medical Center Foundation. “Riverview Medical Center is incredibly fortunate to have a passionate board working on its behalf and Lee and John will only add to its strength. We are very excited to welcome them to the team.”

DeJulius is partner-in-charge of the New York office of Jones Day, a global law firm. He is a former law clerk to Chief Justice William Rehnquist and represents clients across industries and legal subjects in high-stakes trial and appellate matters throughout the country. He has tried cases to juries, judges and arbitration panels and has appeared in dozens of appellate matters, presenting arguments in several different federal circuit courts and state supreme courts, and serving as counsel of record in the U.S. Supreme Court. DeJulius recently moved to Rumson with his family.

“I am honored to join the board of Riverview Medical Center Foundation,” says DeJulius. “As a new resident, it became obvious to me that Riverview Medical Center is a tremendous community asset that is critical for the area’s health care and well-being. I appreciate the opportunity to be involved with such an important institution and look forward to continuing the good work that is already being done.”

Maggiacomo began his finance career at Deloitte, holding various roles at Bank of America/Merrill Lynch prior to his current post as head of Leveraged Finance Sales at RBC. John and his wife, Lauren, graduated from New York University, and they, along with their children, Nicholas and Victoria, recently moved to Rumson from New York City. Being involved with the community and projects meaningful to friends and family has had them engaged with numerous nonprofits, including Big Steps for Little Feet with Monmouth Medical Center, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and the Catholic Center at NYU.

“I, too, am new to the area and have been so impressed by the medical center and its engaged board,” says Maggiacomo. “Riverview Medical Center has ambitious goals and I look forward to bringing my unique experiences to the board to help achieve them.”

To learn more about how you can support Riverview Medical Center, please contact Todd Shellenberger, executive director, Riverview Medical Center Foundation, at 732-751-5115 or [email protected].

