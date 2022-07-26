Newswise — Chicago, Ill. – For the third year in a row, RUSH is ranked among the nation’s best on U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll.

Of more than 4,500 U.S. hospitals evaluated, RUSH ranked 20th in the nation, with 10 specialties rated among the country’s top 50 — and six RUSH programs ranked in the top 20.

In Illinois, RUSH ranks as the best of all hospitals in four specialties: gynecology, orthopedics, neurology and neurosurgery and ENT. Approximately 5% of hospitals evaluated receive scores high enough to rank nationally in even one specialty.

“This recognition belongs to every RUSH employee,” said Dr. Omar Lateef, president and CEO of RUSH and RUSH University Medical Center. “Our staff has displayed amazing commitment over the last two years to overcome every challenge that came our way.”

RUSH is among the best nationwide in 10 of 15 ranked specialties, including two programs ranked in the top five nationally and four ranked tops in Illinois.

Neurology and Neurosurgery — 4th (best in Illinois)

Orthopedics — 5th (best in Illinois)

Gynecology — 13th (best in Illinois)

Geriatrics — 14th

Urology — 14th

Pulmonology and Lung Surgery — 20th

Cardiology and Heart Surgery — 25th

Cancer — 31st

Ear, Nose & Throat — 34th (best in Illinois)

Gastroenterology and GI Surgery — 40th

In addition, RUSH University Medical Center received a high-performing ranking in another specialty, Diabetes and Endocrinology, as well as in 15 common adult conditions and procedures. RUSH Copley Medical Center was recognized as high performing for five conditions and procedures, and RUSH Oak Park Hospital received a high-performing ranking in Geriatrics and was recognized as high performing for five conditions and procedures.

“Different hospital rating systems use different methodologies — and those methodologies often change,” Lateef noted. “What doesn’t change is our shared commitment to providing exceptional care and outstanding results for every patient we’re honored to serve.”

RUSH expanding nationally ranked care

RUSH is expanding access to high-quality care in Northwest Indiana and in Chicago. RUSH will open an outpatient center in Munster, Indiana, about 30 miles southeast of the Chicago Loop, that will provide access to many RUSH specialties. RUSH Munster, opening in early 2023, will offer imaging, stress echocardiograms, X-rays, electrocardiograms and ultrasounds. RUSH West Loop will also expand primary and specialty care to an outpatient center at 839 W. Madison St., just under two miles from RUSH University Medical Center, later this year.

The full 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings are available here.