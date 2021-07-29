Newswise — Rush University Medical Center ranks No. 11 on LinkedIn’s newly released 2021 Top Companies list in Chicago, which uses the iconic professional development and networking platform’s data to rank the top 25 local employers by how well they help employees develop and advance their careers.

“Now more than ever, people want to work for companies that respect them, invest in them and help them grow and advance," said Courtney Kammer, the Medical Center's senior vice president and chief human resources officer. "Rush is proud to be recognized as a place that strives to do all of that and more for every one of our employees, every day."

The local version of LinkedIn's influential national Top Companies list measures seven factors that LinkedIn data has shown fuels career progression: ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity and educational background.

Rush University Medical Center is the top-ranked hospital on the Chicago list.

“It’s great to know that despite the challenges we all faced during the pandemic, Rush University Medical Center is a top place to work in the city,” said Dr. Omar Lateef, the Medical Center's president and chief executive officer. “That’s because we value every single employee — from surgeons to security, emergency department to environmental services.”

