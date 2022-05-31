Newswise — RUSH University System for Health, a national leader in patient care, education, research and community partnerships, announced today it is expanding access to its services and experts for those living in Chicago’s West Loop area.

RUSH will open an outpatient center at 839 W. Madison St., just under two miles from RUSH University Medical Center, in fall 2022. RUSH currently has conveniently located centers in River North, the South Loop and other Chicago neighborhoods. In addition, RUSH is opening a center in Northwest Indiana this fall.

“We continue to bring the clinical excellence and top-tier quality of care provided at RUSH closer to the neighborhoods and communities we serve,” said Paul E. Casey, MD, MBA, FACEP, chief medical officer at RUSH University Medical Center.

RUSH West Loop is approximately 6,000 square feet, offering patients spacious exam rooms and more access to top specialists, including those in the following clinical practices:

Primary Care Internal Medicine Family Medicine

Dermatology

Obstetrics and Gynecology

“RUSH is ranked among the top 20 hospitals in the nation,” said Richa Gupta, MBBS, MHSA, senior vice president and chief operating officer, RUSH University Medical Group. “Our new facility increases the access to high-quality, award-winning care for people living and working in the West Loop community to see their RUSH providers.”

The health system will build upon our commitment to the community with care at this new location, digital on-demand services, and more than 30 outpatient centers across the Chicago area.

“RUSH continues to meet people where they are at in their lives,” Casey said.