Newswise — Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey Department of Radiation Oncology at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital New Brunswick, Somerset and Hamilton, all RWJBarnabas Health facilities, received their first regional accreditation by the American College of Radiology (ACR). ACR Accreditation is recognized as the gold standard in medical imaging, and assures patients that they are provided the highest level of image quality and safety.

The three sites collaborated to present a regional survey of our radiation oncology services, which the ACR surveyors commended as comprehensive and meeting all requirements. Reviewers commented on the consistent high standard and consistency of physics/dosimetry procedure quality and unifying documentation and policies across the three sites. This accreditation will be in effect for three years.