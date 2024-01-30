Newswise — New Brunswick, N.J., January 30, 2024 – To further support its mission and vision, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey has modified its leadership structure by elevating two associate director functions to deputy director positions. These leadership transitions will support cancer care, research, and administrative operation in preparation for the opening of the Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center, which is slated for early 2025. Rutgers Cancer Institute together with RWJBarnabas Health is the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Andrew M. Evens, DO, MBA, MSc, is deputy director for Clinical Services. In this expanded role, Dr. Evens will provide leadership and oversight for the Rutgers Cancer Institute clinical enterprise, working in collaboration with clinical chiefs and leaders in Quality and Practice Management. He also will assist with the strategic planning process for oncology clinical services across RWJBarnabas Health. Dr. Evens will remain system director of medical oncology, and oncology lead for the Combined Medical Group, RWJBarnabas Health and associate vice chancellor, Clinical Innovation and Data Analytics, Rutgers Health.

Linda Tanzer is deputy director for Administration and Planning and chief financial and administrative officer. In this expanded role, Tanzer will oversee administrative, financial and support services at Rutgers Cancer Institute. She also will work in collaboration with leaders in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Community Outreach and Engagement; and Research Education and Training. She will continue to strategically lead the enhancement of operational efficiencies in these areas.

Eileen White, PhD, will continue in the roles of deputy director and chief scientific officer at Rutgers Cancer Institute. She is responsible for ensuring the quality and excellence of research and fostering development and growth of multidisciplinary research programs in collaboration with the associate directors and program leaders. Dr. White will continue in her other leadership roles as associate director of the Ludwig Princeton Branch of the Ludwig Institute for Cancer Research at Princeton University and co-director of the Duncan and Nancy MacMillan Cancer Immunology and Metabolism Center of Excellence.