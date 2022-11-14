Newswise — Stephanie Shiau, PhD, MPH, an assistant professor in the Rutgers School of Public Health’s Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology, received the 2022 Abraham Lilienfeld Award from the American Public Health Association Epidemiology Section. The award, which recognizes excellence in the teaching of epidemiology, was presented to Shiau at the organization’s annual meeting in Boston.

“I am excited to have my teaching recognized by the American Public Health Association,” says Shiau. “My goal is for my students to connect the epidemiology theories we learn in the classroom to real-world scenarios.”

In addition to her work in the classroom, Shiau also co-chairs the Rutgers School of Public Health’s curriculum committee. Under her leadership, the committee recently undertook a diversity, equity, and inclusion review of the school’s course syllabi.

###

About the Rutgers School of Public Health:

The Rutgers School of Public Health is New Jersey’s only accredited school of public health that seeks to improve health and prevent disease in diverse populations in New Jersey and around the world through educating students to become well-qualified and effective public health leaders, researchers, and practitioners; conducting research to advance public health science and policies; and providing service programs that promote population and individual health. Visit us at https://sph.rutgers.edu and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn to learn how we're "keeping the ‘public’ in public health.”