Newswise — ST. LOUIS – With a $2 million commitment, Saint Louis University will establish an endowed deanship for the School of Science and Engineering (SSE).

Gregory E. Triplett Jr., Ph.D., who has served as the school's dean since July, has been named as the inaugural holder of the Oliver L. Parks Endowed Deanship.

Parks was a pioneer in aviation training and the founder of Parks Air College, which he donated to SLU in 1946. Named in his honor, the deanship recognizes his distinguished history and contributions to the University.

The Oliver L. Parks Department of Aviation, housed within SSE, holds the distinction of being the country’s first federally approved school of aeronautics. In 2027, the school will commemorate 100 years of significant contributions to aviation.

“With this endowed deanship, SLU honors the proud legacy of Oliver L. Parks and the exciting future of aviation and aeronautics in the recently launched School of Science and Engineering,” said SLU President Fred P. Pestello, Ph.D. “Parks made history nearly 100 years ago, and the endowed deanship will support the SSE community in creating the next generation of ‘firsts’ at SLU.”

In 2022, the School of Science and Engineering was established to address the evolving needs of SLU students and faculty. The school combines select departments from the College of Arts and Sciences — chemistry, computer science, earth and atmospheric sciences, and physics — with the former Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology.

“I am excited for the creation of this endowment, which will support the school’s most important priorities going forward while honoring our legacy as part of the cutting edge of aviation and aeronautics,” Triplett said. “The endowed deanship will allow us to enhance our focus on critical school-wide initiatives emphasizing excellence in mentoring, instruction, and research.”

Before joining SLU in July, Triplett most recently held the position of Senior Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and professor of electrical and computer engineering at the Virginia Commonwealth University School of Engineering in Richmond, Virginia. Prior to that, he spent over a decade at the University of Missouri. Triplett has a distinguished record of accomplishments, receiving numerous awards for research, teaching and mentoring.

Triplett earned a doctorate in electrical and computer engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology, a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Florida State University, and a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University.

About Saint Louis University

