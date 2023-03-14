Newswise — Artificial intelligence news has escalated considerably just in the last few months with the roll-out of Microsoft's Bing Chatbot and the popularity of large language models (LLMs) such as ChatGPT.

Saint Louis University’s Flavio Esposito, Ph.D., is available to speak to the media. He is an associate professor of computer science at SLU and has strong background in funded AI and computer science research.

In 2022, Esposito was a principal investigator or co-PI on NSF grants “Collaborative Research: CPS: TTP Option: Medium: Sharing Farm Intelligence via Edge Computing,” and “Integration-Small: A Software-Defined Edge Infrastructure Testbed for Full-stack Data-Driven Wireless Network Applications.”

The farm intelligence work aims to make agricultural data collection and data processing easier for scientists by combining expertise in plant science, secure networked systems, artificial intelligence, privacy, and software engineering.

In 2019, the NSF funded Esposito’s work developing theoretical foundations for breaking down the components of software applications over a distributed complex cyberinfrastructure in order to help software designers and technology companies develop greener and more efficient computing resources for society.

Esposito has also done work around music-defined computer networking.

Esposito received his Ph.D. in Computer Science at Boston University in 2013, and his Master of Science in Telecommunication Engineering from the University of Florence, Italy. His research interests include network management, network virtualization, and distributed systems.

Esposito is a member of the faculty advisory board of SLU’s Geospatial Institute, a consortium of faculty and students from various disciplines to promote and develop new research ideas, and house high-tech computational facilities to advance research and enhance graduate and undergraduate education.