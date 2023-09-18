Newswise — Urbana-Champaign, Illinois/Austin, Texas—[Sept. 18]—Samsung Austin Semiconductor is partnering with The Grainger College of Engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) to continue building the talent pipeline needed to support the growing semiconductor ecosystem throughout the United States.

Samsung Austin Semiconductor is announcing a $1 million contribution per year to Grainger Engineering as part of its 5-star workforce development plan to provide support to engineering students who are interested in the semiconductor industry and increase opportunities for recruiting top engineering talent.

“Two things that set Grainger Engineering apart are our incredible student leaders who consistently rise to meet the growing needs of the world around them and the meaningful connections that pair their ideas with an industry partner like Samsung to change the world for the better,” said Grainger Engineering Dean Rashid Bashir. “This opportunity taps into a clear and present technological need for knowledgeable and innovative engineers who can influence the semiconductor space, for which there is nobody better than Grainger Engineers.”

The contribution will allow the school to focus on establishing a multi-year partnership for UIUC’s semiconductor minor program, which will launch in the fall of 2024.

The “Samsung Semiconductor Technology Program” will encompass the academic years from 2023 through 2027 and will provide 50 scholars with opportunities for scholarship, mentoring, academic support and participation in an innovative curriculum that advances the semiconductor ecosystem.

The first cohort of students from electrical and computer engineering, materials science, and physics were selected this spring with an expected graduation date of May 2025. Qualified students must have good academic standing and plan to pursue UIUC’s semiconductor minor.

“Advancing a STEM-ready workforce is a priority for the semiconductor ecosystem in the United States,” Samsung Austin Semiconductor president Bonyoung Koo said. “We look forward to investing in a top-ranked engineering school and establishing our new relationship with UIUC.”

“Samsung’s investment in semiconductor instruction at Illinois will enhance the already strong hands-on experiences in our program,” said Bruce Hajek, head of the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Illinois. “The resources will attract more students to the semiconductor area and hone their abilities to deeply understand design and manufacturing and solve problems first. The new semiconductor minor will encourage students to take a more holistic view of semiconductors.”

With Samsung Austin Semiconductor’s investment in a new, state-of-the-art $17 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility in Taylor, Texas, the need for engineers will be in high demand for years to come. This announcement builds upon Samsung’s commitment to developing a STEM-ready talent pipeline in the United States. The Grainger College of Engineering is one of the top engineering programs in the world, enabling individuals to improve their quality of life through education, research, innovation,

entrepreneurship and societal engagement. Together, Grainger Engineering graduates, faculty and Samsung Austin Semiconductor can transform the world for the better and continue to propel this legacy of excellence forward for many years to come. To learn more about Samsung Austin Semiconductor, visit semiconductor.samsung.com/us/sas.

