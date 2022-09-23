Newswise — Registration is now open for the San Joaquin Expanding Your Horizons (SJEYH) Conference, celebrating its 30-year anniversary with the theme, “STEM: It’s Like Magic But Real.” The conference will be held on Sat., Nov. 5, at the University of the Pacific in Stockton from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Check-in starts at 8:15 a.m. View the flyer.

SJEYH is geared toward young women in grades 6-12 and is designed to increase interest in and foster awareness of careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

The daylong agenda includes a surprise guest delivering an inspiring keynote presentation and three hands-on workshops, providing opportunities to meet and interact with positive role models who are actively engaged in STEM-related careers.

Register online at http://www.sjeyh.org by Friday, Oct. 15. The $20 registration fee includes a T-shirt, lunch, giveaways and chances to win door prizes. Space is limited to the first 550 registrants. Questions regarding registration should be directed to [email protected].

Chaperones and volunteers for a variety of positions are still needed. For more information about the conference, to volunteer and to register online, go to http://www.sjeyh.org. Volunteers/chaperones will receive breakfast, lunch and a T-shirt. For specific questions, email [email protected].

Local organizations or businesses interested in donating or participating may contact the SJEYH by email at [email protected].

Under the umbrella of the Expanding Your Horizons Network, powered by Techbridge Girls, SJEYH conference is co-sponsored by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Sandia National Laboratories/California and the University of the Pacific and coordinated by employee volunteers.

