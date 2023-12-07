Newswise — ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Peter Kobos, an economist and manager at Sandia National Laboratories, has been selected as a senior fellow of the United States Association for Energy Economics.

Kobos defines energy economics as the science of storytelling, using data to determine which energy technologies can perform as needed and which technologies are cost-effective enough to thrive in the market.

The United States Association for Energy Economics is a forum for professionals interested in energy economics to exchange ideas, discuss challenges and share research results. Its members include researchers from academia, industry, national labs and regulatory agencies.

The association bestows the honor of senior fellow upon individuals who have made distinguished contributions to the field of energy economics or to the association itself. Kobos was recognized on November 7 during an awards ceremony at the association’s 40th meeting held in Chicago.

“I’m thankful and honored to be recognized by the community,” Kobos said. “I’m grateful for the time and counsel that many mentors have provided me over the years, and I value the opportunity to give back to the community in the same manner. This is an unexpected, true honor.”

Kobos has dedicated his career to improving the efficiency and economic viability of both renewable and fossil-fuel-based energy systems. Recently, he has been working with Sandia experts and the Department of Energy’s Water Power Technologies Office to make water power devices more efficient and economically viable.

“I find it very inspiring to see these engineers and scientists with such passion for energy systems,” Kobos said.

Kobos began at Sandia in 2003 as a postdoctoral appointee after completing his doctorate in ecological economics from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. He became a staff economist in 2004 and has worked on numerous projects, primarily in energy systems and geotechnologies. In 2016, Kobos became the manager of the water power research program at Sandia.

He has also been involved in a long-term energy modeling effort, collaborating with researchers from Sandia and the National Energy Technology Laboratory. This effort has led to the expansion of several programs.

Kobos has been a member of the United States Association for Energy Economics since 2000. He served as the vice president of the association in 2016 and has served on several national committees for the association. Additionally, he has been a member of the association’s governing council. Kobos said that his participation in the association’s various councils and committees has provided valuable networking opportunities.

Kobos enjoys spending time outdoors, including mountain biking with friends and skiing with his family.

###

Sandia National Laboratories is a multimission laboratory operated by National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Honeywell International Inc., for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. Sandia Labs has major research and development responsibilities in nuclear deterrence, global security, defense, energy technologies and economic competitiveness, with main facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Livermore, California.