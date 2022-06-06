Newswise — CHICAGO (June 6, 2022): The American College of Surgeons has announced that its annual Clinical Congress will be a hybrid event (held onsite and virtually) and will feature the latest offerings in surgical research and education for today’s busy practicing surgeons and surgical team members. Clinical Congress 2022 will take place October 16-20, 2022, in San Diego, Calif., and is one of the world’s largest educational meetings for surgeons (#ACSCC22).

As a premier event attracting surgeons from across the globe, the Clinical Congress brings together world-renowned experts in clinical practice, as well as leaders in surgical education, research, and technology. The Clinical Congress education program is designed to offer essential, current information to surgeons, trainees, and surgical team members in all specialties. The depth and breadth of the program for surgeons at all stages of their career is a hallmark of the conference.

Clinical Congress presents an outstanding opportunity for surgeons to learn from the experts, hear about groundbreaking procedures and research, network with peers from around the globe, and gain both clinical and non-clinical knowledge and skills, which they can immediately put into practice. Clinical Congress also allows attendees to immerse themselves in a wide variety of engaging sessions including inspiring Named Lectures, dynamic panel discussions, hands-on surgical skills courses, didactic courses, video-based education sessions, wellness events, and networking opportunities.

Hundreds of research-in-progress reports, including updates on late-breaking clinical trials, will be presented during the esteemed Scientific Forum sessions.

Another highlight is the exhibit hall where companies display the latest in surgical technology and other products and services that improve the quality of surgical care or enhance surgical management practices.

Onsite attendees will be granted access to live streamed lectures and select on-demand panel presentations, named lectures, icons in surgery video sessions, late-breaking scientific forum session and special sessions within an hour after being presented. Virtual attendees will have access to both the live streamed and on-demand content. All attendees will maintain access until May 1, 2023, which is also the deadline for physician participants to claim AMA Category 1 Continuing Medical Education (CME) credits.

This year’s attendees may register online for Clinical Congress and may choose to participate in person or virtually when registration opens.

Hotel accommodations can be reserved online here. Attendee and press registration will open this summer.

# # #

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The College is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The College has more than 84,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. "FACS" designates that a surgeon is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.