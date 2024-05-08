Newswise — CHICAGO – The American College of Surgeons (ACS) Clinical Congress 2024 will take place Saturday, October 19, through Tuesday, October 22, in San Francisco and will feature opportunities for members of the media to learn about the latest evidence-based practices and research in surgery and healthcare.

This year’s Clinical Congress will once again be a hybrid event, allowing reporters to cover the conference onsite or virtually.

Clinical Congress is one of the world’s largest educational meetings for surgeons, bringing together world-renowned experts in clinical practice, as well as leaders in surgical education, research, and technology. Clinical Congress is an opportunity to report on groundbreaking surgical research, connect with surgeon experts, and learn more about the latest advances in surgery.

Media registration details will be shared this summer.

Program planner: Browse sessions and events happening at the Clinical Congress. More sessions will be added as they become available.

Conference hashtag: #ACSCC24

Reporters may email [email protected] to schedule interviews with surgeons presenting at the conference.

More information is available on the ACS website. Additional information on press conferences and media events at this year’s Clinical Congress will be shared closer to October.

About the American College of Surgeons

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational organization of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical practice and improve the quality of care for all surgical patients. The ACS is dedicated to the ethical and competent practice of surgery. Its achievements have significantly influenced the course of scientific surgery in America and have established it as an important advocate for all surgical patients. The ACS has approximately 90,000 members and is the largest organization of surgeons in the world. “FACS” designates that a surgeon is a Fellow of the ACS.

