Newswise — SAN DIEGO (March 8, 2024) — Dallas-based board-certified dermatologist Seemal R. Desai, MD, FAAD, will begin his one-year term as president of the American Academy of Dermatology at the close of the AAD’s Annual Meeting.

Dr. Desai will lead the world’s largest dermatologic society that represents nearly 21,000 physicians who specialize in diagnosis and treatment of skin, hair, and nail conditions. He will also hold the same position for the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a sister organization focused on government affairs, health policy, and practice information.

“I am honored to begin serving as the youngest person to ever be elected President of the AAD,” Dr. Desai said. “Every dermatologist has helped change the life of a patient who is suffering from a severe skin disease, and with the privilege of caring for patients comes the gift of being able to restore hope and joy to these individuals. It is imperative that we as physicians remain united as we address the challenges facing dermatology and all of medicine head-on. This unity will be instrumental in helping us advance our beloved dermatology specialty to even greater heights as we continue to transform the lives of millions of people here in the United States and around the world.”

Dr. Desai completed his undergraduate studies at Emory University, earned his medical degree from Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, Georgia and completed his dermatology residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he served as chief resident. He serves as the Founder and Medical Director of Innovative Dermatology and as clinical assistant professor of dermatology at the University of Texas Southwestern. Dr. Desai is an expert in dermatologic disease in skin of color, with a focus on pigmentary disorders. He previously served on the AAD’s Board of Directors, as chair of the AAD’s Leadership Development Steering Committee, on the SkinPAC Board of Advisors, and as chair of the AADA Compounding Workgroup. In addition, Dr. Desai was appointed to the United States Food and Drug Administration, where he currently serves on the Pharmacy Compounding Advisory Committee. Dr. Desai is the past president of the Skin of Color Society, past president of the DFW Dermatological Society and past president of the Texas Dermatological Society.

# # #

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 20,800 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical, and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair, and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow @AADskin on Facebook, TikTok, Pinterest and YouTube and @AADskin1 on Instagram.

Editor’s note: The AAD does not promote or endorse any products or services. This content is intended as editorial content and should not be embedded with any paid, sponsored or advertorial content as it could be perceived as an AAD endorsement.