Newswise — Senate Democrats are holding a test vote today that would move forward legislation to protect women’s access to contraception.

This comes as democrats are working to push reproductive rights to the forefront as we head into election season.

The legislation, called the Right to Contraception Act, would codify the right of Americans to have access to birth control pills, patches, implants and other forms of contraception including vasectomies.

Law

Sonia Suter is a professor of law at the GW Law School and founding director of the Health Law Initiative. She is an expert on issues at the intersection of law, medicine, and bioethics, with a particular focus on reproductive rights.

Public Health

Sara Rosenbaum, is the Emeritus Professor of Health Policy and Management, and previously served as founding Chair of the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health Department of Health Policy at George Washington University. She is a nationally recognized expert on health care access for vulnerable populations.

Julia Strasser, is the executive director of the Jacobs Institute of Women's Health and an assistant research professor of health policy and management at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert on reproductive health care and access to essential care including abortion.

Amita N. Vyas, is an associate professor at the GW Milken Institute School of Public Health and Director for the MPH Maternal and Child Health program and the Center of Excellence in Maternal and Child Health.

Linda Cassar, clinical associate professor at the GW School of Nursing, has worked primarily with the maternal/child health patient population over her 30 years as a nurse, working in labor and delivery, mother/baby, high-risk antepartum, and outpatient community perinatal education.

Caitlin Murphy is a research scientist in the Department of Health Policy and Management at the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health. She is an expert in maternal and child health, women’s health, reproductive health and disparities in health among vulnerable populations.

