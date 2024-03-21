BYLINE: Simon Driver, PhD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses preventing traumatic brain injuries.
Newswise — Simon Driver, PhD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses traumatic brain injuries.
What You Need to Know:
- A traumatic brain injury is a blow or jolt to the body or head.
- Common traumatic brain injuries occur during vehicle accidents, sports and falls.
- Symptoms could include loss of consciousness, fatigue, memory loss, anxiety, balance issues and nausea.
- If you suspect someone has experienced a traumatic brain injury, seek guidance.
- To prevent traumatic brain injuries, wear protective head gear or a seatbelt when driving.
- Support groups can help those who experience a traumatic brain injury.
For interviews or health story ideas, visit Baylor Scott & White’s Health News For Journalists page.
Media outlets can use this content for editorial purposes. Contact Deke Jones, director of media relations, at [email protected] or 214-820-6722 for queries.