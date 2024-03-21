BYLINE: Simon Driver, PhD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses preventing traumatic brain injuries.

Newswise — Simon Driver, PhD, at Baylor Scott & White Health, discusses traumatic brain injuries. 

What You Need to Know:

  • A traumatic brain injury is a blow or jolt to the body or head.
  • Common traumatic brain injuries occur during vehicle accidents, sports and falls.
  • Symptoms could include loss of consciousness, fatigue, memory loss, anxiety, balance issues and nausea.
  • If you suspect someone has experienced a traumatic brain injury, seek guidance.
  • To prevent traumatic brain injuries, wear protective head gear or a seatbelt when driving.
  • Support groups can help those who experience a traumatic brain injury.

