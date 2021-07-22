Professor Dionne Koller is director of the Center for Sport and the Law at the University of Baltimore School of Law.

Her scholarly focus is Olympic and amateur sports law, and she is a frequent media commentator and consultant to state and federal legislatures on issues related to sports and the law.

She is co-chair of the Commission on the State of the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (also known as the USOPC Commission), which is charged with reviewing recent USOPC reforms and submitting its findings and recommendations to Congress.



Professor Koller has served as chair and as a member of the Executive Board for the Sports Law Section of the Association of American Law Schools, and is a member of the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s Anti-Doping Review Board.

Professor Koller is also on the editorial board for the International Sports Law Journal, and she does pro bono work in support of Olympic Movement athletes.