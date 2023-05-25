Newswise — (Totowa, NJ) - May 25, 2023 – St. Joseph’s Health and Hackensack Meridian Health are proud to announce the opening of The Cancer Center at Totowa, located on the St. Joseph’s Health Totowa campus, in partnership with Hackensack Meridian’s John Theurer Cancer Center. The new center, spanning 70,000 square feet at 225 Minnisink Road in Totowa, is the marquee facility of the partnering organizations’ three enhanced cancer centers – a combined effort to bring comprehensive cancer care throughout the region.

Cancer patients are treated at the new outpatient facility in Totowa by the very best multi-disciplinary, disease-specific teams of specialists, experts, and medical practitioners to support them through every aspect of their cancer journey, from screening and diagnosis to treatment and survivorship.

“We are pleased to open the Cancer Center at Totowa and bring unprecedented evaluation and treatment in cancer care to more residents. It’s really a tremendous endeavor. Cancer patients will be treated by our nationally-recognized team from Hackensack University Medical Center’s John Theurer Cancer Center,” says Robert C. Garrett, FACHE, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. “This was our vision all along - to make sure every patient has access to the greatest care there is in their journey.”

“Opening the new cancer center is a major step forward in launching a comprehensive cancer care program as a collaboration between our two organizations,” says Kevin. J. Slavin, President & CEO of St. Joseph’s Health. “We’re thrilled to bring the advanced expertise of the John Theurer Cancer Center to residents in the surrounding communities. When our teams work together, our patients win.”

Services being offered at the Cancer Center at Totowa include genomic testing, immunotherapy, diagnostic services, infusion services, lab services, medical oncology, radiation therapy, and targeted therapy, plus nutrition and counseling. Medical research will also be a hallmark of the facility, and there is a suite of novel clinical trials ready to launch and offer renewed hope.

“We wanted to create a new program in an unmet area where there was not enough access to advanced oncologic services,” notes Andre Goy, MD, chairman and chief physician officer of the John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center. “The future is diagnostic; it’s moving toward early diagnosis, early intervention, and prevention, and to be able to bring those capabilities to an untapped region in our state and reduce the impact of cancer is outstanding.”

The center will also introduce cutting-edge genetic services to the area. Any patient with a predisposition for or family history of cancers with a high genetic contribution – breast, stomach, prostate, and others – can be screened by a specialist to test for cancer risk.

“We are offering highly specialized care,” notes Elias Obeid, MD, MPH medical director of medical oncology, who specializes in both breast cancer and cancer genetics and will be leading the partnership cancer programs in Totowa, Patterson and Wayne. “I’m able to bring my expertise to this center, so that any time a patient presents with cancer, they are going to see a physician who specializes in that specific cancer. We will have disease specific cancer evaluation centers on site, and any follow-up will be performed here; it’s truly a comprehensive care approach all in one location for the community.”

The Cancer Center at Totowa is shared with the community in part through a generous donation by the Nicholas Martini Foundation and Judge William Martini, a long-time supporter of healthcare and educational efforts throughout Northern New Jersey. “Our family is thrilled to see how this cancer center has come to life, all for the benefit of patients within this region,” says the Hon. William J. Martini, a United States District Judge for the District of New Jersey and president of the Nicholas Martini Foundation. “This is the future of health care.”

With a shared goal of providing all New Jersey residents access to advanced, high-quality health care, Hackensack Meridian Health and St. Joseph’s Health networks began collaborating in 2017, co-launching Visiting Health Services of New Jersey. The organizations’ partnership expanded in 2019 to include the areas of oncology and rehabilitation, bringing advanced rehabilitation services to St. Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center and the most advanced John Theurer Cancer Center oncology specialists to all of the St. Joseph’s Health campuses.

John Theurer Cancer Center is part of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center. It has been recognized by US News & World Report as one of the state’s premier cancer centers in New Jersey.

ABOUT ST. JOSEPH’S HEALTH

Founded in 1867 by the Sisters of Charity of Saint Elizabeth, St. Joseph’s Health is a world-class

hospital and healthcare network supported by more than 5,000 leading and renowned

physicians, nurses and care teams. From its humble beginnings, St. Joseph’s Health has become

one of the premier health systems in the state, serving more than 1.5 million patients annually.

The organization continues to evolve as the leading health resource in the community, the

largest employer in Passaic County, and one of the largest providers of charity care in New

Jersey.

The St. Joseph’s Health system is one of the leading clinical teaching and academic centers in

the country, and has been recognized for its innovative programs and cutting-edge services.

The health system operates a full continuum of care, including a regional tertiary care medical

center (St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, Paterson), an acute care medical center (St.

Joseph’s Wayne Medical Center, Wayne) a state-designated children’s hospital (St. Joseph’s

Children’s Hospital, Paterson), a rehabilitation and long-term care facility (St. Joseph’s

Healthcare & Rehab Center, Cedar Grove), an outpatient facility (St. Joseph’s Totowa Health

Campus, Totowa) comprehensive home care (Visiting Health Services of New Jersey), and

multiple ambulatory care centers located throughout Northern New Jersey. The system is

further supported by St. Joseph’s Health Medical Group, which operates more than 100

physician medical and specialty practices across northern New Jersey.

Among its awarding-winning specialties, St. Joseph’s is home to the nationally acclaimed

Alternatives to Opioids (ALTO®) program; the first accredited Geriatric Emergency Department

in New Jersey; a six-time recipient of the prestigious Magnet® Award for Nursing Excellence

(the profession’s highest honor - an accomplishment reached by only 15 hospitals nationwide);

and recognized by US News & World Report with a Top Nursing Home award and a five-star

rating.

In September 2019, St. Joseph’s Health established a strategic and clinical partnership with

Hackensack Meridian Health, one of New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive and

integrated health networks. Together, the two health systems operate a jointly-owned home

health and hospice agency, serving patients and families across Bergen, Passaic and Morris

Counties. In addition, St. Joseph’s and Hackensack Meridian have collaborated on clinical

affiliations in acute rehabilitation (with the HMH JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute) and

comprehensive oncology care (with the HMH John Theurer Cancer Center). For more

information, please visit www.stjosephshealth.org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit healthcare organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care.

Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 17 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; nine community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood; and two rehabilitation hospitals – JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick; and a behavioral health hospital, Carrier Clinic in Belle Mead.

Additionally, the network has more than 500 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, urgent care centers and physician practice locations. Hackensack Meridian Health has 35,000 team members, and 7,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network’s notable distinctions include having four hospitals ranked by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center and Top 150 Places to Work in Healthcare/2019 by Becker’s Healthcare.

Hackensack Meridian Health partnered with Seton Hall University to launch the only private medical school in New Jersey – Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine at Seton Hall University. Additionally, the network partnered with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer to find more cures for cancer faster while ensuring that patients have access to the highest quality, most individualized cancer care when and where they need it.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org

About Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center

Hackensack Meridian John Theurer Cancer Center is New Jersey’s largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screenings, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers. The 14 specialized divisions covering the complete spectrum of cancer care have developed a close-knit team of medical, research, nursing, and support staff with specialized expertise that translates into more advanced, focused care for all patients. Each year, more people in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area turn to John Theurer Cancer Center for cancer care than to any other facility in New Jersey. John Theurer Cancer Center is a part of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center. Housed within a 775-bed not-for-profit teaching, tertiary care, and research hospital, John Theurer Cancer Center provides state-of-the-art technological advances, compassionate care, research innovations, medical expertise, and a full range of aftercare services that distinguish John Theurer Cancer Center from other facilities. For additional information, please visit www.jtcancercenter.org.