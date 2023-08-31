Female athletes are not typically focusing, from a young age, on any weight, strength, and resistance training, whereas male athletes tend to lift weights their whole lives. And why is that? It's just something that is just ingrained in us and how we train. Women don't want to look big. But to be a good athlete, to prevent an injury, and to prevent overuse injuries, we know that you need to be strong. Starting young girls out on some form of strength and resistance training, it's even more important now, in order to avoid injury.

- Dr. Melissa Leber, MD, Associate Professor of Orthopedics and Emergency Medicine at Icahn Mount Sinai, Director of Player Medical Services of the U.S. Open

U.S. Open Doctors Panel 24 Aug 2023 from Newswise on Vimeo.