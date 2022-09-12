Newswise — STONY BROOK, NY—September 12, 2022—Stony Brook University, recently named as a flagship in the State University of New York system, has seen a significant increase in its ranking in the U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best Colleges ranking. The university moved up 16 places and now stands at #77 among national universities from its previous ranking of #93. It also moved up seven places, jumping to #31 from #38 among public universities. This is the highest ranking Stony Brook has achieved in the history of this publication. This is the first time that Stony Brook has been ranked the #1 public university in New York without tying with another university.

“During the past few years, Stony Brook has endured a period of unparalleled challenges and seismic change. I am so proud of the way this university has adapted and continued to grow,” said Maurie McInnis, President, Stony Brook University. “We have emerged as a stronger, more unified institution by remaining committed to our mission–providing an affordable, world-class education; promoting socioeconomic mobility and diversity; offering cutting-edge healthcare to our community on Long Island; and pushing for the engaged, dynamic academic environment that makes this place so special. It’s of course very gratifying to see this hard work reflected in our rankings, and it’s thanks to the commitment of our exemplary students, faculty, and staff, as well as our trusted partners across Long Island and the world.”

The publication reports on 1,450 public and private colleges and universities with U.S. bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality. Ranks are based on methodology used by the publication that includes graduation and retention rank; peer assessment rank; faculty resources rank; financial resources rank; graduation rate performance rank; student excellence rank; graduate indebtedness rank, social mobility rank, and alumni giving rank. For more information about the methodology, visit USNews.com

U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best Colleges rankings are considered to be one of the premier rankings of U.S. higher education institutions.

# # #

About Stony Brook University

Stony Brook University, a flagship of the State University of New York (SUNY) system, is going far beyond the expectations of today’s public universities. With nearly 26,000 students, more than 2,800 faculty members, more than 200,000 alumni, a premier academic health center and 18 NCAA Division I athletic programs, Stony Brook is a research-intensive distinguished center of innovation dedicated to addressing the world’s biggest challenges. The university embraces its mission to provide comprehensive undergraduate, graduate and professional education of the highest quality, and is ranked among the top 35 public universities by Forbes and one of the top 100 universities in the nation by the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges listing. Fostering a commitment to academic research and intellectual endeavors, Stony Brook’s membership in the Association of American Universities (AAU) places it among the top 65 research institutions in North America. The university’s distinguished faculty have earned esteemed awards such as the Nobel Prize, Pulitzer Prize, Indianapolis Prize for animal conservation, Abel Prize and the inaugural Breakthrough Prize in Mathematics. Stony Brook has the responsibility of co-managing Brookhaven National Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy — one of only eight universities with a role in running a national laboratory. Providing economic growth for neighboring communities and the wider geographic region, the university totals an impressive $7.23 billion in increased economic output on Long Island. Follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/stonybrooku/) and Twitter(@stonybrooku).