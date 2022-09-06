Join the Stony Brook University School of Nursing on September 13, 2022 from 12 - 1pm, for an event titled, Sepsis Update - Considerations for the Elderly Population. This event will be held virtually via Zoom and will be hosted by, Allyson Kornahrens, DNP, FNP-C, ENP-C, AGACNP, Clinical Assistant Professor at Stony Brook University's School of Nursing.
Topics will include,
- Outline importance of early recognition and treatment for sepsis
- Identify risk factors and diagnostic criteria for sepsis
- Describe the 1 hour sepsis bundle
