Join the Stony Brook University School of Nursing on September 13, 2022 from 12 - 1pm, for an event titled, Sepsis Update - Considerations for the Elderly Population. This event will be held virtually via Zoom and will be hosted by, Allyson Kornahrens, DNP, FNP-C, ENP-C, AGACNP, Clinical Assistant Professor at Stony Brook University's School of Nursing.

Topics will include,

Outline importance of early recognition and treatment for sepsis

Identify risk factors and diagnostic criteria for sepsis

Describe the 1 hour sepsis bundle

LEARN MORE & REGISTER NOW at, https://cvent.me/ QQenZo. You must register for the event using the registration link at least 24 hours in advance. Registrants will receive virtual login information via email upon registration completion. Please continue to register for our upcoming NCPD events. Visit our website for more information, https://nursing. stonybrookmedicine.edu/ ContinuingEducation