Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. (AANA) – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) presented Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) Susan McMullan, PhD, CRNA, CHSE, FAANA, FAAN with the 44th Annual Helen Lamb Outstanding Educator Award during its 2023 Annual Congress, August 18-22, in Seattle.

The Helen Lamb Outstanding Educator Award, established in 1980, is presented to a CRNA who has made a significant contribution to the education of nurse anesthetists. The award recognizes the individual’s commitment to the profession of nurse anesthesiology and to the advancement of educational standards that further the art and science of anesthesiology and result in high-quality patient care.

Throughout her 35 years as a CRNA, including 12 years in nurse anesthesia education, McMullan has made a tremendous contribution to the education of CRNAs and a meaningful impact on the profession of nurse anesthesiology.

McMullan is an associate professor and director of the BSN-DNP Pathway in Nurse Anesthesia at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB). Since joining the UAB Nurse Anesthesia Program (NAP), McMullan has made significant improvements in making a positive impact on the nurse anesthesia workforce in the southeast. Under her leadership, the UAB NAP successfully transitioned from a Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) to the Bachelor of Science (BSN)-Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) program of study, graduating the first doctorally prepared class of nurse anesthetists in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. McMullan was also key in increasing the number of CRNAs in Alabama during a critical workforce shortage by doubling class cohort size and securing additional clinical training sites.

In addition to improving the CRNA workforce numbers, McMullan is passionate about increasing the diversity of the CRNA workforce. Due to her leadership and dedication to diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, she participated in the inaugural Leadership Excel and Achievement Program, working with Case Western University to increase and sustain diversity in the nurse anesthesiology profession.

McMullan is a key contributor to advancing nurse anesthesiology education standards at the national level through her work on the Executive Committee of the National Board for Certification Recertification of Nurse Anesthetists (NBCRNA). She is serving her second three-year term in the current role of vice-president and will become president in fall 2023. Her work with the NBCRNA has been instrumental in developing policies to include research-based, innovative methods for improved certification/recertification processes and lifelong learning for CRNAs, ensuring patients continue to receive the high quality, safe, and cutting-edge care they deserve. Among her other honors, McMullan was recently inducted as a Fellow of the AANA and American Academy of Nursing.

“Like the leader that came before her, Helen Lamb, Dr. Susan McMullan unambiguously represents everything a nurse anesthetist should aspire to be,” her nomination said. “She is passionate about and devoted to uplifting the nurse anesthesia profession through educating and cultivating nurse anesthesia leaders.”

“I am so honored to follow in Helen Lamb’s footsteps and continue her tradition of training nurse anesthetists at our medical center. It has truly been an honor and one of the greatest achievements and highlights of my life, “said McMullan of the award.

McMullan is a graduate of Rutgers College of Nursing, Rutgers, the State University of New Jersey, with a PhD in nursing science and a Master of Nursing in nurse anesthesia from Rush University in Chicago. She received her bachelor’s degree in nursing from The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.