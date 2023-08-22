Newswise — Rosemont, Ill. – The American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology (AANA) presented Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA) Susan Newell, DNP, CRNA, with the 37th Alice Magaw Outstanding Clinical Anesthesia Practitioner Award during its 2023 Annual Congress, August 18-22, in Seattle.

The Alice Magaw Outstanding Clinical Anesthesia Practitioner Award was established in 1986 to recognize the accomplishments of CRNAs who are involved in direct patient care. The recipient of the award is recognized by peers as a person who has made an important contribution to the advancement of nurse anesthesiology practice.

Newell is currently Chief CRNA in Obstetrics at Capital Anesthesia Solutions/Sound Anesthesia around the country where she provides obstetric anesthesia as well as overseeing hiring, policy development, and education in obstetric anesthesia. Her current work has her travelling from Ohio to Scranton, PA.

Newell’s many leadership roles include her work with the Ohio State Association of Nurse Anesthetists (OSANA) where she served on the Government Relations Committee and as PAC chair of OSANA. She is currently the president of OSANA. Next year she has been elected to the national board of the AANA where she will serve for two years.

“Susan came to work on a labor and delivery unit that had previously been managed by physician anesthesiologists in eastern Pennsylvania. She showed through example and leadership that CRNAs are the clear choice to manage anesthesia in obstetrics.” said her nominator. “Susan has updated practices such as fluid and pressor management, hemorrhage response, and pain protocols. Her knowledge base in obstetrics is extremely impressive and is only matched by her compassion for her patients.”

“Receiving the Alice Magaw Award is certainly an honor for which I’m proud and thankful. I appreciate the praise and recognition from my colleagues and feel fortunate to work with many fine professionals,” Newell said. “However, my greatest source of pride and honor has been, and continues to be, providing expert care to my patients and support to their families. Thank you so very much for this award, which bears the name of the Mother of Anesthesia.”

Newell earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio and received her master’s degree in anesthesia from the University of Akron. She earned a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree from the University of Cincinnati focusing on coping mechanisms. This work was published in Nursing for Women’s Health. The research led to the publication of The Path 365, a daily direction book. Her work in obstetric anesthesia in the heart of the opioid epidemic prompted her to begin the online group Recovery Path for Mothers and Others.