Newswise — MIAMI, FLORIDA (Feb. 16, 2024) – Prominent oncologist and researcher Damian Green, M.D., will join Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University Miami Miller School of Medicine this spring to lead its transplantation and cellular therapy services.

Green will serve as chief of Sylvester’s Division of Transplantation & Cellular Therapy, as well as assistant director of Translational Research, beginning March 1. He joins Sylvester from Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, where he built a distinguished track record in research and clinical practice treating blood cancers.

Green specializes in multiple myeloma and other B-cell malignancies, and his research has led to the discovery and testing of several pioneering immunotherapy approaches to treat myeloma and other blood cancers.

“Damian has a long track record of innovative and groundbreaking approaches to immunotherapy by improving cellular and antibody-based approaches for patients with multiple myeloma or lymphoma. He is superbly qualified to assume leadership of our outstanding transplantation and cellular therapy efforts, and his research mentorship will elevate our training of the next generation of physician scientists,” said Stephen Nimer, M.D., director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, Oscar de la Renta Endowed Chair in Cancer Research and executive dean for research at the Miller School. “We are thrilled to have Damian join our growing team of cancer research experts at Sylvester; his pioneering work in the field of stem cell transplantation and cellular therapies combined with his thoughtful approach to cancer care will touch many patients’ lives.”

Green plans to use his expertise and experience treating and researching multiple myeloma, lymphoma and related cancers to help expand Sylvester’s impactful work in immunotherapy for blood cancers.

“Sylvester is an amazing cancer center with remarkable people and very strong programs,” he said. “I’m thrilled to be part of the center’s growth and to help contribute more broadly to the field of cancer discovery.”

Besides multiple myeloma, Green’s clinical expertise includes lymphomas, amyloidosis, immunotherapy and stem cell transplants for blood cancers. His research focuses on developing immunotherapeutic approaches to treat and ultimately eradicate multiple myeloma and lymphoma.

At Fred Hutch, Green served as a professor in its translation science and therapeutics division, and an associate professor at the University of Washington (UW) School of Medicine. He also was deputy director for myeloma at the Seattle Translational Tumor Registry.

Prior to joining Fred Hutch, Green attended medical school and completed his residency in internal medicine at The Ohio State University College of Medicine, where he was chief resident in 2004. He completed his medical oncology fellowship at Fred Hutch and UW in 2007.

