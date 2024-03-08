MEDIA ADVISORY

Newswise — MIAMI, FLORIDA (March 8, 2024) – Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine and the North American Neuroendocrine Tumor Society (NANETS) will present a regional educational conference focusing on neuroendocrine tumors (NET): “The Multidisciplinary Management of NET Disease.” This one-day program will feature presentations and panel discussions by a wide range of experts to help equip clinicians with the latest knowledge for optimal NET management.

Speakers include multispecialty experts from Sylvester, Mayo Clinic, other top-tier cancer centers and the National Cancer Institute.

“Neuroendocrine tumors are still considered rare, but have been diagnosed more frequently during the past decade,” explained Aman Chauhan, MD, course director and leader of Sylvester’s Neuroendocrine Tumor Program.

He noted that while NET research has been evolving rapidly with new drug approvals and treatment approaches, treatment can plans vary widely. “By convening professionals from numerous specialties involved in treating NET disease, we can share strategies to improve diagnosis, treatment and management of these cancers, resulting in better patient care.”

The roster of speakers and presentations can be viewed here (https://nanets.net/miami).

WHEN

Saturday, April 6

7:30 a.m. ­­– 3:40 p.m.

WHERE

Robert and Judi Prokop Newman Alumni Center

University of Miami

6200 San Amaro Dr., Coral Gables, FL 33146

To register or for more information, please visit the conference website (https://nanets.net/miami). Reporters interested in covering the conference or speaking to any participating Sylvester expert should connect with the media liaison noted below.

