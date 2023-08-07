Newswise — MIAMI, FLORIDA (Aug. 7, 2023) – Tracy Crane, PhD, RDN, co-lead of Cancer Control at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, was recently named to a leadership role with NRG Oncology.

Crane, who also is Sylvester’s director of Lifestyle Medicine, Prevention and Digital Health, was appointed vice chair of NRG Oncology’s Cancer Prevention and Control Committee at the organization’s Summer 2023 Meeting in Philadelphia last month.

NRG Oncology is a National Clinical Trials Network group funded primarily by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). It focuses on improving outcomes for cancer patients through international clinical research, including clinical trials and related studies currently being conducted by Crane and colleagues at Sylvester.

“In this role, I have the exciting opportunity to influence research priorities and work with the NCI and National Community Oncology Research Program to advance new concepts in clinical research,” Crane explained, adding that she will collaborate with other NRG Oncology committees and NCI-affiliated cooperative groups.

“It’s vital, practice-changing research that will involve multidisciplinary investigators from more than 1,300 sites worldwide,” she continued.

Crane, an associate professor of medical oncology, was praised by NRG Oncology in her appointment announcement as a “distinguished leader in cancer control with research priorities focused on improving adherence to healthy lifestyle behaviors, including diet, physical activity and tobacco abstinence, to reduce cancer risk and improve outcomes for cancer survivors.”

Her extensive research is funded by the NCI, National Institutes of Health and American Cancer Society (ACS), as well as other funders such as the Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute. She was a co-author of the latest ACS guidelines for optimizing cancer survivorship through diet and physical activity.

Prior to joining Sylvester in 2021, Crane served as co-lead of Behavioral Measurement and Interventions Shared Resource at the University of Arizona Cancer Center.

