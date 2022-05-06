Newswise — HACKENSACK, NJ – May 6, 2022 – Tackle Kids Cancer, the philanthropic initiative of Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation to support Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health Children’s Cancer Institute, is excited to announce its second virtual race and fundraising challenge during the weekend of June 3 to 5. This year, #TeamTKC Captain Eli Manning has upped the ante and pledged a $200,000 matching gift, which means community support will have double the impact.



Tackle Kids Cancer, which raises funds to support vital research for pediatric cancer and innovative patient care programs at the Children’s Cancer Institute, with locations at Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack and Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune, is seeking community support to run or walk as a team in a virtual race of any distance (walk, run, bike - whatever you choose!) as a fundraiser.

“Tackle Kids Cancer, and the important work of the Children’s Cancer Institute, is near and dear to my heart,” said Manning. “When we launched our inaugural race last year, we were able to encourage our community to get on their feet and raise money for much-needed pediatric cancer research and programs at Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health. This year, I look forward to making a bigger impact with the support from our community.”



Funds raised from Tackle Kids Cancer support critical clinical trials and translational research at Hackensack Meridian Center for Discovery and Innovation (CDI), located in Nutley, NJ. The CDI is home to two important labs funded by proceeds that investigate new immunotherapy treatments for pediatric cancer and meet the clinical and research needs of children with rare central nervous system (CNS) tumors.

“We are simply delighted to have our Team Captain, Eli Manning, leading Tackle Kids Cancer’s annual virtual race and fundraising challenge for another year,” said Alfred Gillio, M.D., director, Children’s Cancer Institute. “We rely heavily on the commitment of our donors and corporate partners and community events, like this, to spread awareness about our program and make a positive difference for our pediatric patients - today and in the future. We remain hopeful that our community will join us for another successful year.”

The establishment of Eli’s Challenge in 2015 has motivated the Tackle Kids Cancer community, inspiring many to join the fight against pediatric cancer by funding education, research and discovery in the search for a cure against this life-threatening disease. Last year’s race and fundraising challenge raised over $150,000 in support of pediatric cancer research and programs, after Manning pledged a $100,000 matching gift.



To join Manning and #TeamTKC for the 2022 virtual race and fundraising challenge, visit Give.HackensackMeridianHealth. org/TeamTKC2022. To learn more, contact Lauren Willis, executive director of Annual Giving, Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, at 551-996-3573 or [email protected].



About Tackle Kids Cancer

Tackle Kids Cancer is a philanthropic initiative of Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation to support Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health Children’s Cancer Institute to raise money for pediatric cancer research and patient care programs at Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital and K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital. Donations made to Tackle Kids Cancer directly benefit the essential clinical care, unique support services and groundbreaking cancer research needed to find a cure. Since its launch in September 2015, Tackle Kids Cancer has raised $20 million in funds. Visit www.tacklekidscancer.org for more information about Tackle Kids Cancer.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation

Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation, a registered 501(c)(3), is the philanthropic division of Hackensack Meridian Health, a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the largest, most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. The foundation oversees fundraising for the network’s three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and six community-based medical center foundations, as well as key initiatives, programs and services offered by Hackensack Meridian Health, including behavioral health, children’s health, Hackensack Meridian Health’s Center for Discovery & Innovation and Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine. Hackensack Meridian Health Foundation is recognized as one of the top three nonprofit organizations in New Jersey in the NJBIZ Reader Rankings. Visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth. org/Donate for more information.

About Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health

Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health provides the most comprehensive and highest level of quality care to young patients in the state of New Jersey. The children’s network is comprised of two children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital at Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack and K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune – and a large network of pediatric subspecialists and pediatricians. Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health hospitals are the only two in New Jersey to be ranked among the top 50 in the nation for pediatric cancer care by U.S. News and World Report. Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital also ranks among the top 50 in the nation for pediatric neurology and neurosurgery. Visit www. HackensackMerdianHealth.org/ Kids for more information about Hackensack Meridian Children’s Health.