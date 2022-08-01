Newswise — Ten faculty, alumni, and doctoral students from the Johns Hopkins School of Nursing (JHSON) have been selected for induction as fellows into the American Academy of Nursing. Fellows join a cadre of more than 3,000 nursing leaders across the country who are committed to promoting the profession, reducing health disparities, and improving the health of the country and world.

“Earning fellowship in the Academy is a distinct honor and milestone,” says JHSON Dean Sarah Szanton, PhD, RN, FAAN. “We are exceptionally proud of everyone from the JHSON community who will become part of the 2022 cohort.”

The 2022 fellows from JHSON include:

Kelly Bower, PhD, MSN/MPH, RN

Faculty and Alumna

Bower is a JHSON associate professor and associate director of the Johns Hopkins Urban Health Institute. Her research and public health nursing practice focus on the elimination of inequities in women’s, maternal, and infant health. She seeks to understand the structural and social determinants that underlie inequities and develop interventions to reverse them.

Deborah Busch, DNP, CPNP-PC, IBCLC, CNE, FAANP

Faculty

Busch is an assistant professor at JHSON and a pediatric nurse practitioner with clinical practice in general pediatrics and lactation. She is the track coordinator of JHSON’s Pediatric Nurse Practitioner Primary Care program and leads the Pediatric Faculty Interest Group. Her areas of clinical expertise and research focus on high-risk perinatal dyads, pediatric primary care, and breastfeeding/lactation care. Busch volunteers for global medical mission trips and has held several professional leadership positions in international, national, state, and local agencies.

Kelly Gleason, PhD, RN

Faculty and Alumna

Gleason is a JHSON assistant professor with a joint appointment in the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine’s Department of Health Science Informatics. Her research focuses on integrating patient-reported information with electronic medical record data to improve diagnostic processes. Gleason is co-lead of the Armstrong Institute's Center for Diagnostic Excellence's Team Core.

Karan Kverno, PhD, PMHCNS-BC, PMHNP-BC, FAANP

Faculty

Kverno is recognized as an expert in advanced practice psychiatric and mental health nursing education. She led the planning and implementation of JHSON’s innovative online Post-master’s Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner certificate program. Throughout her career, Kverno has practiced as a psychiatric-mental health clinical nurse specialist and hospital-based outpatient psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner.

Michelle Patch, PhD, MSN, APRN-CNS, ACNS-BC, AFN-C

Faculty and Alumna

Patch is a board-certified adult health clinical nurse specialist (CNS), assistant professor and CNS track coordinator at JHSON, and maintains practice with the Johns Hopkins Medicine's Armstrong Institute for Quality and Patient Safety. Her clinical and scholarly work has been dedicated to improving patient, staff, and public health safety, particularly during times of crisis, violence, disaster, and trauma.

Timian Godfrey, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC

Alumna

Godfrey is a member of the Navajo Nation, a board-certified family nurse practitioner working with tribal nations across the country, and an assistant clinical professor at the University of Arizona College of Nursing. She is the project director for two grant-funded programs to bring underrepresented groups into the nursing profession. Godfrey is also co-director for the university’s equity, diversity and inclusion (ED&I) initiatives.

John N. Cranmer, DNP, MPH, MSN, EBP(CH), CPH, ANP

Alumna

Cranmer is an associate professor at the Neil Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University. His implementation research focuses on collaborative approaches for addressing adverse health outcomes in low- and middle-income countries with a particular focus on high impact, low-cost collaborative solutions for maternal and low birthweight mortality in Ethiopia.

Marian Grant, NP, ACNP-BC, ACHPN, FPCN

Alumna, Adjunct Faculty

Grant is a national palliative care leader with expertise in policy, marketing, nursing, research, education, and communication. Across her career, she has served as the Senior Regulatory Advisor for The Coalition to Transform Advanced Care, adjunct faculty at JHSON, a nurse practitioner at Johns Hopkins Bayview, a board member for the national Hospice and Palliative Nurses Association, and more.

Josh Wymer, MSPM, MA, MSN, RN, CNOR, CSSM, RN-BC, NEA-BC, FACHE

Doctoral Student

Wymer is a DNP Executive Track student at JHSON who is exploring the impact of specialty certification in the context of professional development and impact on nursing practice. Wymer has practiced across medical-surgical, post-anesthesia, ambulatory procedures, and primary care areas, with his most recent decade of clinical experience spent in perioperative nursing.

Michael Joseph Dino, PhD, MAN, RN, LPT

Doctoral Student

Dino is a PhD student at JHSON whose dissertation paper focuses on Fourth Industrial Revolution and humanoid technologies in health and nursing. Dino is a proponent of virtual clinical simulation and a member of the Apple Distinguished Educators group and its Advisory Board (2016-2018). He serves as the Director of Research Development and Innovation Center (RDIC) of the Our Lady of Fatima University in Valenzuela City, Philippines, and President of the Phi Gamma Chapter (first and only virtual chapter) of the Sigma International Honor Society in Nursing.

All honorees will be inducted at the Academy’s annual Health Policy Conference in October.

