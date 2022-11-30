Newswise — ROSEMONT, Ill. (November 30, 2022) — Board-certified dermatologist John Browning MD, FAAD, FAAP, adjunct associate professor of pediatrics and dermatology at UT Health in San Antonio, was named an American Academy of Dermatology Patient Care Hero for his expertise in laser treatments that helped relieve his pediatric patient's pain and improve his quality of life.

Ten-year-old Casen Buswell of Washington State was born with purple spots on his body that stumped his doctors. A blood test revealed he was missing the gene that regulates abnormal blood vessel growth, and he was diagnosed with a rare condition called Plaque-Type Glomuvenous Malformations (GVM).

The growing and painful dilated vessels limited the activities in which Casen could participate. Desperate to get relief as the tumors spread across Casen’s body, the family started seeing Dr. Browning, who specializes in vascular malformations. Over the past seven years, Dr. Browning successfully completed dozens of laser treatment sessions on Casen. Because of the complexity of Casen's condition, Dr. Browning often collaborated with other specialists, including otolaryngologists, hematologists, and urologists to treat vessels that could not be addressed with lasers.

“Casen’s condition is very rare and requires specific knowledge and skills to treat effectively,” said Dr. Browning. “Seeing Casen’s progress and watching him grow up being able to participate in typical childhood activities is very gratifying.”

Dr. Browning’s expertise has given Casen confidence and opened new opportunities to participate in sports he loves like basketball. The laser treatments have been so effective that Casen now only sees Dr. Browning twice a year.

“As a parent, nothing prepares you for the physical and emotional toll a diagnosis like this has on your child. We were desperate to find a solution to reduce Casen’s pain and keep his self-esteem intact,” said Jenna Buswell, Casen’s mother. “Dr. Browning has become a trusted person in Casen’s life. We are very grateful for Dr. Browning’s expertise and compassion.”

The AAD created the Patient Care Heroes program to recognize physicians who transform patients’ lives by utilizing their expertise and collaborating with other physicians.

“Dr. Browning’s approach using laser treatments showcases how dermatologists’ expertise transforms patient lives,” said board-certified dermatologist Mark Kaufmann, MD, FAAD, president of the AAD. “Especially for rare conditions like Casen’s, specialty care and collaborating with other physicians when needed are critical to improving a patient’s quality of life.”

Learn more about the work of Dr. Browning.

# # #

More information:

About SkinSerious

SkinSerious is a campaign by the American Academy of Dermatology that highlights dermatologists’ role as partners in the health care system, providing expert care for serious conditions. To learn more, visit SkinSerious.org.

About the AAD

Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 20,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care because skin, hair, and nail conditions can have a serious impact on your health and well-being. For more information, contact the AAD at (888) 462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow @AADskin on Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube.

Editor’s note: The AAD does not promote or endorse any products or services. This content is intended as editorial content and should not be embedded with any paid, sponsored or advertorial content as it could be perceived as an AAD endorsement.