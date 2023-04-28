Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS – The American Academy of Neurology (AAN), the world’s largest professional association of neurologists and neuroscience professionals, has elected as its 38th president Carlayne E. Jackson, MD, FAAN, a neurologist, researcher and professor of neurology and otolaryngology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Jackson succeeds Orly Avitzur, MD, MBA, FAAN, who completed her two-year term as president during the recent AAN Annual Meeting.

“It’s humbling to have been chosen by my colleagues to follow such talented and dedicated individuals like Dr. Orly Avitzur and the other AAN presidents who stretch back to Dr. A.B. Baker, who created the American Academy of Neurology 75 years ago,” said Jackson. “They have made our Academy strong and responsive to the needs of neurologists and have promoted the highest quality patient-centered neurologic care, and I shall strive every day to do the same.”

Jackson has been actively involved with the AAN for over 20 years, including serving as a member of the Science Committee, chair of the Meeting Management Committee and chair of the Board Planning Committee. She has served on the Board of Directors since 2011 and held the officer position of secretary from 2017-2021. Jackson was a member of the Continuum® editorial board from 2007–2017. She has also served as a mentor to other neurologists in the Emerging Leaders Program, the Diversity Leaders Program, Women Leading in Neurology and the Transforming Leaders Program. Jackson received the AAN Leading in Excellence Mentorship Award in 2017.

At the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, Jackson serves as chair of the Department of Neurology and holds the Edna Smith Dielmann Distinguished University Chair. Jackson is a graduate of Texas A&M University where she received a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering. She obtained her medical degree at University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio. Jackson is a graduate of the Executive Leadership in Academic Medicine program sponsored by Drexel University College of Medicine. Jackson serves as medical director for the South Texas ALS Center of Excellence and the South Texas MDA Clinic. She is a member of the Western ALS Study Group, Northeast ALS Research Group and the Muscle Study Group. She has participated in over 70 multicenter clinical trials in the areas of ALS, muscular dystrophy and myasthenia gravis and has published over 260 abstracts, journal articles and book chapters.

