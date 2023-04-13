Newswise — The American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) Annual Meeting will be the first ever to showcase the late-breaking abstract “Decompressive Craniectomy vs Craniotomy for Traumatic Acute Subdural Hematoma” Sunday, April 23, at 9:10 am-9:18 am, during Plenary Session ll.

Traumatic acute subdural hematomas frequently require surgical evacuation via a craniotomy or decompressive craniectomy. Craniectomy may prevent intracranial hypertension, but it is unclear if it is associated with better outcomes. The authors conducted a trial to compare the two techniques. Methods used and the results of the study will be debuted during this special Late-Breaking Abstract presentation.

The abstract, authored by Peter J. Hutchinson, Hadie Adams, Midhun Mohan, Bhagavatula I. Devi, Christopher Uff, Shumaila Hasan, Harry Mee, Mark H. Wilson, Deepak K. Gupta, Diederik Bulters, Ardalan Zolnourian, Catherine J. McMahon, Matthew G. Stovell, Yahia Z. Al-Tamimi, Manoj K. Tewari, Manjul Tripathi, Simon Thomson, Edoardo Viaroli, Antonio Belli, Andrew T. King, Adel E. Helmy, Ivan S. Timofeev, Sarah Pyne, Dhaval P. Shukla, Dhananjaya I. Bhat, Andrew R. Maas, Franco Servadei, Geoffrey T. Manley, Garry Barton, Carole Turner, David K. Menon, Barbara Gregson and Angelos G. Kolias, for the British Neurosurgical Trainee

Research Collaborative, NIHR Global Health Research Group on Acquired Brain and Spine Injury and RESCUE-ASDH Trial Collaborators, will be presented by Peter Hutchinson, MD, Professor of Neurosurgery, NIHR Senior Investigator and Head of the Division of Academic Neurosurgery at the University of Cambridge. He is the director of clinical research at the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

The Plenary Session ll will begin at 8:30 am and continue until 12:30 pm. In addition to the latest science, the Sunday session will feature inspirational lectures, prestigious award presentations, the Incoming President’s Address and Lunch and Learn seminars.

