Newswise — The American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) announced that the 2023 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting will feature remarks from JJ Abrams, founder and co-CEO of Bad Robot Productions and a renowned television and movie writer, director and producer. Abrams will appear as the esteemed Cushing Orator, speaking Saturday morning, April 22, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Abrams has been the writer, director and/or producer of television series such as “Felicity,” “Alias,” “Lost,” “Castle Rock,” “Westworld” and “Lovecraft Country,” as well as the upcoming TV series “Duster,” “Presumed Innocent” and “Batman: Caped Crusader.” His work has been seen on the silver screen for the “Star Wars,” “Star Trek,” “Mission: Impossible” and “Cloverfield” franchises, as well as the film “Super 8.” Upcoming, Abrams is set to produce the new Superman movie for Warner Brothers.

In addition to his film and television work, Abrams conceived the New York Times Bestselling novel “S.” with writer Doug Dorst. He also produced “The Play That Goes Wrong,” which premiered on Broadway in April 2017, as well as “Derren Brown’s Secret,” which premiered on Broadway in September 2019.

The Cushing Orator Lectureship was established in 1965 to honor the pioneer and father of neurosurgery, Dr. Harvey Cushing, who is the founder of the AANS. In 1899 while at Johns Hopkins, Dr. Cushing became interested in surgery of the nervous system and began his career in neurosurgery. During his tenure at Johns Hopkins, there were countless discoveries in the field of neuroscience.

A distinguished speaker is selected annually to deliver the prestigious Harvey Cushing Oration.

About the 2023 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting:

From April 21-24, 2023, in Los Angeles, California, neurosurgeons, neurosurgical residents, medical students, neuroscience nurses, clinical specialists, physician assistants, allied health professionals and other medical professionals will join together for the 2023 AANS Annual Scientific Meeting. The annual meeting is the largest gathering of neurosurgeons in the nation, with an emphasis on the field’s latest research and technological advances. The scientific presentations scheduled for the 2023 event represent cutting-edge examples of the incredible developments taking place within the field of neurosurgery.

About the AANS:

Founded in 1931 as the Harvey Cushing Society, the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) is a scientific and educational association with more than 13,000 members worldwide. The AANS promotes the highest quality of patient care and advances the specialty of neurological surgery. Fellows of the AANS are board-certified by the American Board of Neurological Surgery, the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada or the Mexican Council of Neurological Surgery, A.C. Neurosurgery is the medical specialty concerned with the prevention, diagnosis, treatment and rehabilitation of disorders that affect the spinal column, spinal cord, brain, nervous system and peripheral nerves.

