Newswise — Indianapolis, IN (June 2, 2023) - The American College of Sports Medicine ® (ACSM) recognized several distinguished award recipients at its annual meeting and world congresses held May 30 – June 2 in Denver, Co. The ACSM Annual Meeting is an internationally recognized event that brings science and practice together. The ACSM Awards and Tributes Committee presented the organization’s most prestigious awards, Honor and Citations Awards, to honorees for their outstanding contributions on Friday, June 2nd.

The Honor Award of the American College of Sports Medicine is granted to an individual with a distinguished career of outstanding scientific and scholarly contributions to sports medicine and/or the exercise sciences. The contributions may be in the basic, applied and/or clinical sciences; allied health and/or education. The following individual was recognized:

2023 Honor Award Winner

Michael Joyner, M.D., FACSM Mayo Clinic Rochester Rochester, MN

The Citation Award of the American College of Sports Medicine is granted to an individual or group who has made significant and important contributions to sports medicine and/or the exercise sciences. These contributions may include, but are not limited to, research and scholarship; clinical care; and/or administrative or educational services in sports medicine or exercise science. The following individuals were recognized:

2023 Citation Award Winners

Jorge Franchella, M.D., FACSM U.B.A. School of Medicine Argentina

Li Li Ji, Ph.D., FACSM University of Minnesota Minneapolis, MN

Tony Babb, Ph.D., FACSM University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Dallas, TX

Craig Crandall, Ph.D., FACSM University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Dallas, TX

Jill Kanaley, Ph.D., FACSM University of Missouri Columbia, MO

Kathy Myburgh, Ph.D., FACSM Stellenbosch University Stellenbosch, South Africa

Click here for bios of these prestigious honorees. Individual images of honorees accepting their award are available upon request by contacting Sharon Smith at [email protected].

