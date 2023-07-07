Newswise — CHICAGO, July 7, 2023 – The American Dental Hygienists’ Association (ADHA®) is proud to announce its 2023 Class of Fellows. In this inaugural year of the ADHA Professional Fellows Program, 162 ADHA members representing forty-two states make up the first class with this earned distinction. The distinction honors their ongoing commitment to their education, to the practice of dental hygiene, and to their stellar reputation in areas of ethics, professional responsibility and professional standards.

“The flood of applications and submissions for our Professional Fellows Program was inspiring,” said JoAnn Gurenlian, RDH, MS, PhD, AAFAAOM, FADHA, ADHA Director of Research and Education. “The huge, immediate response was an indication to us that there was more than just interest in having this type of recognition among our members. They work very hard to excel at our profession, to engage in and contribute to the dental hygiene community, to uphold our standards and move our profession forward. This recognition is important to our members, and the response shows it.”

ADHA Professional Fellow is a lifetime designation and includes the credentials FADHA. It is awarded to ADHA members across all practice and professional settings and at all stages of their careers, through a rigorous application and selection process. Qualifying candidates pay a one-time fee and must have or submit:

A minimum of five years of ADHA professional membership

Accumulated 100 CE credits over a five-year period

Actively participated in the dental hygiene profession via practice, scholarship (publications, research, presentations), volunteerism, and/or leadership

Two professional reference letters from oral health colleagues who endorse their candidacy

A current resume or CV

An essay recounting their specific contributions to the dental hygiene profession

“The makeup of this inaugural class represents a continued commitment to elevating the dental hygiene profession. Our new fellows’ expertise and practice settings range from clinical, research and education, to non-profit, advocacy and even some retired members, whose passion for the profession continues to keep them actively engaged,” added Gurenlian, who is also a member of the inaugural class.

The new class of fellows was honored on Thursday, July 6, and awarded their certificates and pins, in a pre-conference ceremony at the ADHA23 Annual Conference, being held at McCormick Place in Chicago, July 7 – 9.

“As we celebrate ADHA’s 100th Anniversary this year, it is appropriate that we also celebrate the kind of commitment to excellence in our profession that contributes to ADHA’s longevity,” said newly installed ADHA President, Becky Smith, CRDH, EdD, FADHA. “It’s no coincidence that more than half of this inaugural class of fellows have been ADHA members for more than 30 years. They are exceptional professionals.”

The full list of the 2023 class of ADHA Professional Fellows can be found at www.adha.org/adha-fellows.

The program’s application, review and selection process will run July through May, with designations awarded year-round as they are approved. All fellows are celebrated once a year at the ADHA Annual Conference, but are not required to attend to participate in the program.

Full ADHA Professional Fellow Program details can be found at www.adha.org/fellowsprogram.