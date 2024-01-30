Newswise — Northampton, MA – [Jan 30, 2024] The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (AMDF) is offering free resources to help educate the public about all aspects of age-related macular degeneration during Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) and Low Vision Awareness Month.

AMD is a leading cause of vision loss for Americans aged 50 and older. As it progresses, it affects central vision and the ability to adapt to dark surroundings. This type of vision loss leads to serious challenges in performing the tasks of daily living, leading to a loss of independence and emotional well-being.

According to the CDC, AMD now affects more than 19 million Americans aged 40 and older, and those numbers are expected to continue to grow.

The AMDF has created the 2024 AMD Awareness Month Resource Page, designed as a portal for learning, and sharing. The resource page offers educational content, shareable talking points, fact sheets, shareable social media graphics, videos, opportunities for action, and more.

AMDF will focus on a different key topic each week of February, with emphasis on underserved AMD awareness topics.

Feb 1-3 - AMD Kickoff and National Prevalence and Impact

Week 1 - AMD Early Detection, Reduction of Risk, and Intervention

Week 2 - AMD Vision Loss Impact on Daily Life

Week 3 - AMD Underserved Communities

Week 4 - Access in Sight - AMD Advocacy and Action Week

“We hear from people every day who – like me – didn't know anything, or much, about macular degeneration until they, or someone they love, were diagnosed," said Chip Goehring, president and founder of The American Macular Degeneration Foundation. “So, of course, we want to keep pushing general awareness. With an aging population, AMD's impact is just going to become more urgent. We want to do everything we can do to empower the people affected by this sight-stealing disease, during AMD Awareness Month, and every other day of the year as well.”

AMDF will premiere several new short videos during AMD and Low Vision Awareness Month, including two new short patient biopics, a new series on low vision modification tips, a viewing of the AMDF-sponsored U.S. version of the BBC’s “Eye of the Storm,” and more.

Watch the 2024 AMD Awareness Month Resource Page throughout the month for updates to the schedule of events, new content releases, and opportunities for action!

About The American Macular Degeneration Foundation

The American Macular Degeneration Foundation (macular.org) is a patient-centric foundation that supports potentially game-changing AMD research, education and advocacy in order to improve quality of life and treatment outcomes for all of those affected by AMD.