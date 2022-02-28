AOSSM and NCYS team up to STOP Sports Injuries

Newswise — (Suwanee, Ga.—February 28, 2022)—The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) and the National Council of Youth Sports (NCYS) today announced a major partnership to prevent youth sports injuries. Through the partnership, AOSSM has made a generous financial donation to NCYS to support the STOP (Sports Trauma and Overuse Prevention) Sports Injuries program.

More than 3.5 million injuries requiring medical treatment occur annually in youth sports, according to the National SAFE KIDS Campaign and the American Academy of Pediatrics. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention says that half of those injuries are preventable.

Youth sports overuse injuries are on the rise. The STOP Sports Injuries resources are designed to provide athletes, administrators, coaches and caregivers with all the information they need to make injury prevention and safety a priority.

"Safety is foundational to the youth sports experience," said Wayne B. Moss, NCYS executive director. "Without safe environments, young people cannot get the outcomes associated with sports. We're proud to partner with AOSSM in this historic effort because its high-quality, evidence-based research approach makes it best-in-class."

Several years ago, the AOSSM Board - including then-STOP Sports Injuries co-campaign chair and renowned orthopaedic surgeon James R. Andrews, MD - identified overuse injuries in young athletes as a critical issue. In response, STOP Sports Injuries resources were developed by AOSSM, with support from the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the National Athletic Trainers’ Association, the American Medical Society for Sports Medicine, SAFE Kids USA, the Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America and the Sports Physical Therapy Section.

NCYS will make available a variety of content, including tip sheets, to assist administrators, coaches and parents navigating through this myriad of issues to become better educated. Sport-specific, injury-specific and general resources can be found on the NCYS STOP Sports Injuries webpage.

“AOSSM is thrilled to partner with NCYS on this historic opportunity,” said Board President Kurt P. Spindler, MD. “As the world’s premier global sports medicine organization representing orthopaedic surgeons, we see the rise in injuries to youth sports athletes. By collaborating with NCYS, we see the opportunity to reduce the number of injuries and increase the quality of life of young people as they move into adulthood.”

To learn more about the STOP Sports Injury program, watch this video, featuring former college football coach Steve Spurrier: https://vimeo.com/676114147.

About AOSSM The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) is the premier global organization representing the interests of orthopaedic surgeons and other professionals who provide comprehensive health services for the care of athletes and active people of all ages and levels. We cultivate evidence-based knowledge, provide extensive educational programming and promote emerging research that advances the science and practice of sports medicine.

About NCYS For more than 40 years, the National Council of Youth Sports has provided support to youth sports organizations to empower young athletes to become healthier youth, transformational leaders and globally minded graduates. Our influence is considerable as our membership serves some 60 million youth registered in organized sports programs. NCYS members, some of the most influential in youth sports, represent national community-based organizations, unaffiliated local organizations, National Governing Bodies, Parks & Recreation, Destination Marketing Organizations, brands and coaches. Organizations are in cities and towns in urban and suburban areas throughout the country. NCYS member organizations provide fun programs, caring coaches and a safe place to participate. Learn more at www.ncys.org, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

