Newswise — PROVIDENCE, RI (August 18, 2023): The Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN) membership voted to approve new members to their leadership board, who were installed during ARN’s 2022 Rehabilitation Nursing Conference on August 18, 2023, in Providence, RI.

ARN is governed by a nine-member board of directors, consisting of three officers and six directors who guide the direction of the association and provide visionary leadership reflecting the diverse interest and needs of its members.

Congratulations to the following members who were installed on the 2023-2024 Board of Directors:

President, Mary Ellen Hatch, MSN RN CRRN FARN, Encompass Health, Vice President of Nursing Operations

President-Elect, Maureen Musto, MS RN APRN-CNS ACNS-BC CRRN FARN, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Rehabilitation Clinical Nurse Specialist

Director-at-Large, Sylvia Duraski, MS ANP-BC CRRN CBIS SCRN, Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital; Northwestern Medicine, Nurse Practitioner

Director-at-Large, Raquel Neves Ph.D. MSN CRRN RN, DPRC Rehabilitation Center LLC, Director

Director-at-Large, Linda Sun Young Park, BSN RN CRRN, Kaiser Foundation Rehabilitation Center, Clinical Practice Consultant

Director-at-Large Lalita Thompson, MSN RN CRRN FARN, TIRR Memorial Hermann, ITB Program Coordinator

The new members of the Board took the ARN Board of Directors Pledge and will serve the 2023-2024 term alongside:

Grace Campbell, PhD MSW BSN CRRN FARN, Secretary-Treasurer

Tiffany LeCroy , MSN RN CRRN FNP-C ACNS-BC FARN, Director-at-Large

, MSN RN CRRN FNP-C ACNS-BC FARN, Director-at-Large Sarah Andrews, DNP ACNS-VC APRN ANVP-BC CRRN SCRN PCNN-K CMSRN, Director-at-Large

The organization’s Immediate Past-President was Maria Radwanski, MSN RN CRRN CMGT-BC FARN, Manager, Outpatient Care Transitions at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center and Academic Medical Group and was installed as President-Elect of ARN during the 2022-2023 term.

Association of Rehabilitation Nurses (ARN)

ARN is a professional organization dedicated to promoting and advancing professional rehabilitation nursing practice through education, advocacy, certification, collaboration, and research to support rehabilitation nurses and enhance the quality of life for those affected by disability and chronic illness.

